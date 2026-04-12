AirPods Weekend Deals Include AirPods Pro 3 for $199.99 and AirPods Max 1 for $399.95

Amazon today has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $199.99, down from $249.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 3, and it's accompanied by a few AirPods Max 1 and AirPods Max 2 deals we're tracking below.

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This model of the AirPods Pro launched in September 2025 and has 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.

If you're hunting for AirPods Max deals, the AirPods Max 2 is available for $529.99 on Amazon, a $19 discount on the brand new headphones. If you're willing to invest in an older model in order to save money, B&H Photo is hosting a flash sale today that has the AirPods Max 1 in Starlight for $399.95, down from $549.00, a match of the all-time low price on this generation.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.