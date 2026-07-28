 Apple Shares 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Trailer - MacRumors
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Apple Shares 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Trailer

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Apple today shared the full-length trailer for season four of its hit series Ted Lasso, ahead of the season premiere on Wednesday, August 5. Following the premiere, one new episode will be released every Wednesday through October 7.

Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso is one of the most popular shows ever released on the Apple TV streaming service. The eponymous character Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, starts off as a small-time football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

In the fourth season, Apple said Lasso returns to England to take on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's soccer team.

"Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would," said Apple.


Fan favorites such as Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift are all set to return in the fourth season.

The third season of Ted Lasso was released in 2023, so there has been a long wait for a fourth season. The series has won several major awards since it debuted in 2020, with its overall positive tone making it a popular comfort show.

Tags: Apple TV Service Guide, Apple TV Shows

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Top Rated Comments

S
Simmias
24 minutes ago at 10:22 am
Ted Lasso may be the most overrated show of all time. The first season was ok if you're a fan of cringe dad jokes and Hallmark sentimentality. It's been downhill from there and certainly should have ended after the third season.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
winxmac Avatar
winxmac
18 minutes ago at 10:28 am
Milk it dry.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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