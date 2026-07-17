MacRumors Giveaway: Win a MacBook Neo Plus Color-Matched Satechi Accessories

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Satechi to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a MacBook Neo and a set of color-matched MacBook Neo accessories to go along with it. A second-place winner will also get a set of Satechi's new accessories.



The MacBook Neo collection includes the $45 OntheGo 5-in–1 Multiport Adapter, the $45 USB-C Snap Hub, and the $30 Slim EX Wireless Mouse. All of the accessories come in Citrus, Blush, Indigo, and Silver to match the ‌MacBook Neo‌ color options.



Satechi's OntheGo 5-in–1 Multiport Adapter plugs into the USB-C port on the ‌MacBook Neo‌ and adds five additional ports. It has two USB-C ports, a 5Gb/s USB-A port, an HDMI port that supports up to a 4K 60Hz external display, and an SD card slot. One of the USB-C ports offers 60W passthrough charging and the other supports 5Gb/s data transfer speeds.

An included magnet lets it attach to a MagSafe iPhone or to the lid of the MacBook with a 3M adhesive magnet mount ring. The matching built-in USB-C cable is braided for durability, and it rolls up into the adapter, making it a compact travel option. It measures 2.57 inches in diameter and it's 0.87 inches thick.



Satechi's USB-C Snap Hub also adds ports, but it has a different design. It plugs into both of the ‌MacBook Neo‌ USB-C ports, expanding them into six connections. There are two USB-C ports, an HDMI port that supports a 4K 60Hz display, a 5Gb/s USB-A port, an SD card slot, and a microSD card slot. One USB-C port supports 45W passthrough charging, and the other offers 5Gb/s data transfer speeds.



The hub fits flush to the side of the ‌MacBook Neo‌, and it has a dual-material design. The top is an anodized aluminum that matches the ‌MacBook Neo‌'s body, while the base is a soft-touch ABS plastic meant to match the keyboard finish.



Satechi's Slim EX Wireless Mouse completes the collection, and it's made from color-matched aluminum. The mouse supports two Bluetooth channels and a 2.4GHz wireless connection, and it is able to work across macOS, iPadOS, Windows, and Android. It features quiet click switches and a precision-machined scroll wheel, plus there is a USB-C rechargeable, user-replaceable battery for longevity.



We have a ‌MacBook Neo‌ and a Satechi accessory set to go along with it for one lucky MacRumors reader, and a second winner will get the ‌MacBook Neo‌ accessory kit. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (July 17) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 24. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after July 24 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.