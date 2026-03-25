Amazon Prime Day 'Big Spring Sale' Introduces Major Discounts on AirPods, iPads, AirTag, and Much More

Amazon this week is hosting a "Big Spring Sale," which includes deals and offers on everything from Apple devices to clothes, kitchen electronics, furniture, and much more. The new event is set to run through March 31, so you'll have a few days of discounts to shop, with new markdowns appearing every day.

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This Prime Day-like event has record low prices and great deals on a huge variety of Apple products and related accessories, and in this article we're focusing mainly on Apple devices. Below you'll find big discounts on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Similar to Prime Day, some deals will require a Prime membership.



AirPods

Amazon today has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $199.00, down from $249.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 3, which has been rare on Amazon in recent weeks.

This model of the AirPods Pro launched in September 2025 and has 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.



AirTag

Amazon has the first generation AirTag 4-Pack on sale for $59.99 during the Big Spring Sale, down from $99.00. This is a new record low price on the first generation accessory.

Apple Watch Series 11

Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. We first started tracking the return of these deals last month, but this sale has now expanded with many more options on both 42mm and 46mm GPS models.

You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $299.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $329.00, down from $429.00. On Amazon, you'll find four of the 42mm GPS models on sale at this all-time low price, and four of the 46mm GPS models on sale as well.

If you're shopping for cellular models, you can find record low prices on multiple models this week on Amazon. The 42mm cellular Apple Watch Series 11 has hit $399.00, down from $499.00, and the 46mm cellular model has hit $429.00, down from $529.00.



M4 iPad Air

Amazon is taking up to $100 off the brand new M4 iPad Air during its Big Spring Sale this week. Specifically, Amazon has up to $80 off the 11-inch M4 iPad Air and up to $100 off the 13-inch M4 iPad Air. All of these discounts have been automatically applied and do not require a coupon code or a Prime membership.

The new iPad Air features the M4 chip, C1X modem, and N1 networking chip, which brings support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. In terms of design, the 2026 models are identical to the 2025 iPad Air tablets, with an edge-to-edge display, slim bezels, and aluminum chassis.



11-inch M4 iPad Air

13-inch M4 iPad Air

iPad

Amazon this week is taking $50 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad, as well as $100 off the iPad mini 7. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, which is a solid second-best price on this model.

We saw a few of these iPad models around $20 cheaper over the holiday season last year, but those all-time low prices never reappeared. As of now, Amazon's discounts are the best prices we've tracked so far in 2026.



iPad mini 7

There are also quite a few $100 discounts on the iPad mini 7 this week on Amazon, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. It's been a few weeks since we last tracked prices this low on the iPad mini 7.

M5 MacBook Air

Apple's new M5 MacBook Air just launched, and now Amazon has the first cash discounts on these models. You'll find $50 off nearly every new MacBook model on Amazon, without the need of a membership or clipping a coupon.

Although only $50 markdowns, these are the first and most notable discounts on the new M5 MacBook Air.



M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro

Similar to the MacBook Air, Amazon is also taking $49 off the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro for its Big Spring Sale.

Apple Studio Display

Apple just launched the new line of Studio Displays this month, and now Amazon has introduced the first discount on the Standard Glass model with Tilt-Adjustable Stand. You can get this Studio Display for $1,499.00, down from $1,599.00, a new all-time low price.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.