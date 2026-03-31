New Apple Studio Display Gets $100 Discounts During Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Apple just launched the new line of Studio Displays this month, and Amazon already has a few $100 discounts on select models during its Big Spring Sale. You can get the Standard Glass Studio Display with Tilt-Adjustable Stand for $1,499.00, down from $1,599.00, an all-time low price.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Additionally, we're tracking $100 discounts on a few other 2026 Studio Display models on Amazon this week, including Nano-Texture, VESA Mount, and Tilt- and Height-Adjustable Stand options. Some models are seeing delivery dates slip into late April, but otherwise you'll find April 6 dates for free delivery options.
Additionally, Amazon has the Studio Display XDR (Standard Glass with VESA Mount) on sale at $100 off this week. You can get this model for $3,199.00, down from $3,299.00, another new record low price.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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