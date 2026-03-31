 iPhone 20 Rumored to Feature Radical Curved Design - MacRumors
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iPhone 20 Rumored to Feature Radical Curved Design

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Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone will feature a radical new curved design with slimmer bezels, according to a new report.

All Screen iPhone Purple Feature
The X user "@phonefuturist" shared the claims across two posts yesterday and today. The first suggested that the device, referred to as the "anniversary" iPhone, will feature a 1.1mm bezel around the display, along with a seamlessly curved design. The post included a mock-up image showing convex display glass curving down at the edges to meet a slim, iPhone X-like polished frame. The iPhone 17 Pro has a bezel size of approximately 1.44mm.

In a follow-up post today, the same account today referred to the device as the iPhone "XX" for iPhone 20 and claimed Apple has been evaluating Samsung's under-panel camera (UPC) technology as an alternative to the under-display camera (UDC) approach more commonly discussed in rumors, but found the image quality insufficient. As a result, the post claims the iPhone 20 may ship with either a smaller Dynamic Island than the current ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ or a punch-hole cutout, paired with Samsung's "Polar ID" face authentication system.

The claims should be taken with a considerable pinch of salt given the source's unknown credibility. That said, the information is being widely circulated on social media, and parts of it broadly align with the direction more established leakers and analysts have been pointing toward for the 20th anniversary iPhone.

Apple is reportedly still targeting an all-screen design for the iPhone 20, though as recently as January, reports suggested the all-screen ambition may be in doubt due to the technical difficulty of hiding a front-facing camera beneath the display without degrading photo quality.

The under-display camera problem is well documented. Current UDC implementations, including those used by some Android manufacturers, have struggled to match the image quality of conventionally positioned sensors. With UPC, the camera sits behind the panel but uses a perforated pixel structure rather than a fully transparent region. This means it can theoretically reduce the visual footprint of a cutout, though it has its own quality trade-offs.

If Apple cannot resolve the camera quality issue before the device launches, a smaller ‌Dynamic Island‌ or a conventional punch-hole may represent the fallback position. The iPhone 18 Pro is already expected to be the first iPhone with a smaller Dynamic Island, so the iPhone 20 could take that reduction further still. Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone is expected to arrive in the fall of 2027.

Tag: 20th-Anniversary iPhone

Top Rated Comments

WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
52 minutes ago at 05:39 am
Radical?

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Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
Tim Jobs the 2nd
54 minutes ago at 05:37 am

So in 12 years we'll have the iPhone XXX. Nice.
Only if Craig is still employed there to introduce it
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spinarelo Avatar
Spinarelo
13 minutes ago at 06:17 am

I am sure there will be fans of this if accurate, but I personally wouldn't be.

Edit: I love how people are giving this a downvote because I said I personally wouldn't like it. I admitted others would. Am I not allowed to not like it? If you're gonna downvote it, at least reply with a reason.
I just downvoted because you edited to complain about downvoting 😂
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hajj.david Avatar
Hajj.david
14 minutes ago at 06:17 am

Rounded edges, again?
I knew they will eventually go back to them. However it was not convenient even on iPhone 2G, and especially inconvenient on larger iPhones like 11 and 11 Pro Max. Moreover as I understand they are also making curved touch-sensitive display? Good luck typing words on it, this was the one single reason why I sold my Galaxy S10+ which was otherwise a great phone, I just couldn’t type a word on it and voice recognition wasn’t as good as these days
I hated the samsung curved displays because they (naturally) distorted the light causing rainbowing especially for letters and stuff on the curve.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hajj.david Avatar
Hajj.david
21 minutes ago at 06:10 am

Don't miss the part when I don't think it's comfortable or as nice to use. I like the grippy feeling from a case, especially with wet hands, and I like a lip around the screen. Maybe they are more durable now, but I can't imagine that I could accidentally drop my 16 Pro on sharp jagged rocks from about 10ft up, like I did last week at Red River Gorge, and nothing happens.

I don't like silicone cases, however.
Yea my work phone they give silicone cases. Horrible. If it was leather I wouldn't mind it but still prefer naked phones, to each their own, will be interesting to see how Apple handles cases given that they make their own cases. (Heres hoping they bring back leather)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMac The Knife Avatar
iMac The Knife
35 minutes ago at 05:56 am
okay...🤣

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Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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