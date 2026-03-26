Apple Still Aiming for 20th Anniversary iPhone With All-Screen Display

Apple continues to test under-screen camera technology as it works toward a 20th-anniversary iPhone with an uninterrupted display, according to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station.



Apple has long been rumored to be planning a major redesign for 2027. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported last May that the company is aiming for an all-glass device "without any cutouts in the display."

More recently, however, there have been signs that Apple's under-display ambitions could take longer to materialize. In January, display analyst Ross Young said the smaller Dynamic Island expected on this year's iPhone 18 Pro models is likely to persist through 2027. Just this week, leaker Fixed Focus Digital similarly claimed Apple is still facing challenges with under-display Face ID, and may instead focus on gradually shrinking the cutout.

Digital Chat Station's latest comments suggest a similar incremental approach. According to the leaker, Apple's roadmap moves from a smaller Dynamic Island with some Face ID components under the display – potentially for the iPhone 18 Pro – to a further reduced cutout with a hole-punch camera and fully under-display Face ID by 2027.

However, the timeline suggests the fully uninterrupted display could be reserved for a higher-end 20th-anniversary model. Indeed, Digital Chat Station says Apple is continuing to test an all-screen device with a quad-curved display that wraps around all four edges, creating a more borderless look.

For Apple to realize a true all-glass design, though, it will need to eliminate the remaining front-facing cutout entirely. Whether current under-display technologies can meet Apple's standards in time remains to be seen.