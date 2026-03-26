 Apple Still Aiming for 20th Anniversary iPhone With All-Screen Display - MacRumors
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Apple Still Aiming for 20th Anniversary iPhone With All-Screen Display

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Apple continues to test under-screen camera technology as it works toward a 20th-anniversary iPhone with an uninterrupted display, according to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station.

All Screen iPhone 2030 Feature Sans Text
Apple has long been rumored to be planning a major redesign for 2027. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported last May that the company is aiming for an all-glass device "without any cutouts in the display."

More recently, however, there have been signs that Apple's under-display ambitions could take longer to materialize. In January, display analyst Ross Young said the smaller Dynamic Island expected on this year's iPhone 18 Pro models is likely to persist through 2027. Just this week, leaker Fixed Focus Digital similarly claimed Apple is still facing challenges with under-display Face ID, and may instead focus on gradually shrinking the cutout.

Digital Chat Station's latest comments suggest a similar incremental approach. According to the leaker, Apple's roadmap moves from a smaller Dynamic Island with some Face ID components under the display – potentially for the iPhone 18 Pro – to a further reduced cutout with a hole-punch camera and fully under-display Face ID by 2027.

However, the timeline suggests the fully uninterrupted display could be reserved for a higher-end 20th-anniversary model. Indeed, Digital Chat Station says Apple is continuing to test an all-screen device with a quad-curved display that wraps around all four edges, creating a more borderless look.

For Apple to realize a true all-glass design, though, it will need to eliminate the remaining front-facing cutout entirely. Whether current under-display technologies can meet Apple's standards in time remains to be seen.

Tags: 20th-Anniversary iPhone, Digital Chat Station

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Top Rated Comments

J
joeblow7777
40 minutes ago at 07:21 am

That mockup looks ridiculous.

Yea it is.

I don't need or want screen on the sides. What a terrible idea.
I actually think it looks pretty cool...

But horribly impractical, and I wouldn't actually want to use it. It's like in sci-fi shows/movies where they always have these completely transparent tablets and displays. They look cool and futuristic, but they would be terrible to actually use.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ikramerica Avatar
ikramerica
47 minutes ago at 07:14 am
That mockup looks ridiculous.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
R
ralph_sws
36 minutes ago at 07:24 am
new iPhone 18 max. wonderful omnidirectional screen, works until first drop, uuups
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
45 minutes ago at 07:15 am

That mockup looks ridiculous.
Yea it is.

I don't need or want screen on the sides. What a terrible idea.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
johannnn Avatar
johannnn
51 minutes ago at 07:09 am
Looking forward to it!

Right now I’m extremely happy with the 17 Pro. And I plan to get the 18 Pro this fall.

Together with a “snow leopard” release this fall it’s gonna be sweet!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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