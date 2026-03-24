 Apple Still 'Far From' Full-Screen iPhone as Hidden Face ID Hits Snags - MacRumors
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Apple Still 'Far From' Full-Screen iPhone as Hidden Face ID Hits Snags

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Apple's progress toward under-display Face ID and a fully uninterrupted iPhone display is encountering ongoing challenges, with a new report indicating that the company is likely to focus on incremental reductions to the Dynamic Island rather than major front-facing design changes in the near term.

dynamic island

A new post from Weibo user "Fixed Focus Digital" suggests that Apple's development of under-display technologies is not advancing as smoothly as previously anticipated, casting doubt on expectations for significant front-facing design changes in upcoming iPhone models. According to the leaker, Apple's near-term approach is expected to prioritize refining existing solutions rather than introducing a fully hidden front camera and ‌Face ID‌ system.

The latest information aligns with a growing body of mixed reports surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro models. Earlier claims from multiple sources, including Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and display industry analyst Ross Young, indicated that Apple would reduce the size of the ‌Dynamic Island‌, likely by relocating some ‌Face ID‌ components beneath the display.

Other sources have cast doubt on the extent of these changes. Weibo leaker "Digital Chat Station" recently claimed that the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ models may reuse much of their existing front-facing design, with ‌Face ID‌ and the ‌Dynamic Island‌ remaining "largely unchanged" and more ambitious under-display implementations pushed to a later generation.

In the same series of posts, Fixed Focus Digital also commented on Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone, describing the device as "ultra-flat, moderately sized, and affordably priced," and claimed that supply chain expectations for production volumes are relatively high.

Ultra-flat, moderately sized, and affordably priced—there is simply no reason for the iPhone Fold to fail. At least on the supply side, inventory expectations are quite substantial. However, if sales do end up flopping... Apple's stock price is going to take a nosedive.

The ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌, ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, and Apple's first foldable iPhone are expected to be announced in the fall.

Tags: Dynamic Island Guide, Face ID Guide, Fixed Focus Digital, Foldable iPhone Guide

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Top Rated Comments

CharlesShaw Avatar
CharlesShaw
22 minutes ago at 07:23 am
Come on guys, what sort of dystopian future can be complete without invisible cameras?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
MacKid
28 minutes ago at 07:17 am
Fascinating how these "tamp down" leaks always come a day or two after Gurman promising a miraculous all-screen slab with under-panel infrared and Touch ID... it's like Timmy made one phone call and deployed PR to manage expectations.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheMacDaddy1 Avatar
TheMacDaddy1
8 minutes ago at 07:38 am
My Pixel 10 Pro XL has both :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
P
Paddle1
12 minutes ago at 07:33 am
This is a "problem" they made themselves by removing Touch ID. Coincidentally the new expensive foldable won't need such a large cutout.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
David9Points Avatar
David9Points
13 minutes ago at 07:33 am
Does anyone remember a time when Apple were pioneers and visionaries. It was those days when they lead the innovation, instead of playing catch up.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
13 minutes ago at 07:33 am
I just continue to feel that Apple should have gone the under-screen sonic fingerprint sensor route years ago. They are lightning fast and never fail me. Pixel even combines this with secure facial recognition using just the selfie cam, which works about as well as FaceID as long as you are in good light. Then all they need to work on is making the camera under display, a much simpler challenge. Nubia has done a decent job with the 16MP under-display selfie cam on their RedMagic phones. It's still not great, but it is far better than Samsung had done with the 4MP on the Z Fold 6.



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