20th Anniversary iPhone Will Be Mostly Glass With All-Screen Design

Apple will mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone X in 2027 by launching a mostly glass, curved iPhone without any cutouts in the display, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said the all-screen device will arrive later in 2027, suggesting a fall release. The model will be preceded earlier in the year by Apple's first foldable iPhone, claims the reporter.

Gurman last month described Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone as a "bold" new iPhone Pro model that makes more extensive use of glass. There was no reference to the design of the device's display, but there were already indications in Apple's development roadmap that the company was building up to a truly all-screen iPhone with no display cutout for its premium 20th anniversary model.

Since Gurman's April report, The Information's Wayne Ma has cited multiple sources who told him that at least one new iPhone model launching in 2027 will have a truly edge-to-edge display. Ma's reporting also revealed a new split-cycle iPhone launch roadmap, with Apple releasing the more expensive ‌iPhone‌ 18 Pro models in the fall of 2026 and delaying the release of the standard ‌iPhone‌ 18 until the spring.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has since corroborated Apple's split iPhone launch strategy. To our knowledge, Gurman has not explicitly reported any major change to the annual release cycle of Apple's flagship iPhone lineup.

As a stepping stone towards this all-screen design in 2027, The Information's Ma said that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be equipped with under-screen Face ID, with only a small pinhole remaining for the front camera on those devices.