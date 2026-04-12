Amazon Has Every Model of the M5 MacBook Air at $150 Off This Weekend

Amazon this week introduced a few new record low prices on the M5 MacBook Air and they're all still available today. You'll find $150 off every model of the M5 MacBook Air on Amazon, with free delivery around April 17 for most models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon has the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air for $949.00, down from $1,099.00, and the 24GB/1TB model for $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00. Both of these represent new record low prices for each configuration.

In terms of the 15-inch models, you'll find up to $150 off the M5 MacBook Air, with multiple color options on sale for each configuration. Prices start at $1,149.00 for the 512GB model, down from $1,299.00, and also include both 1TB models on sale.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.