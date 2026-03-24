Anthropic's Claude AI Can Now Use Your Mac While You're Away

Anthropic are out with yet another update to Claude AI: the company's Claude Code and Cowork tools can now remotely control your Mac on your behalf.



When Claude lacks a direct connector for a given app like Slack or Google Calendar, it falls back to controlling the computer like a human, using the screen to navigate.

From the Claude blog:



In Claude Cowork and Claude Code, you can now enable Claude to use your computer to complete tasks. When Claude doesn't have access to the tools it needs, it will point, click, and navigate what's on your screen to perform the task itself. It can open files, use the browser, and run dev tools automatically – with no setup required.

The capability pairs with Dispatch (released last week) which lets you assign Claude tasks from your iPhone and return to finished work on your desktop. In the YouTube video embedded below, Anthropic's demo shows a user asking Claude to export a pitch deck as a PDF and attach it to a meeting invite, all while the user is away from their Mac.

"Computer use is still early compared to Claude's ability to code or interact with text," notes Anthropic. "Claude can make mistakes, and while we continue to improve our safeguards, threats are constantly evolving. We recommend starting with the apps you trust and not working with sensitive data."

The new feature is essentially Anthropic's version of OpenClaw, the open-source AI agent that went viral earlier this year. OpenClaw runs locally and connects to messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, using a plugin-based "skills" system to execute tasks ranging from file management to browser automation. It's powerful, but notoriously tricky to configure safely.

In contrast, Claude's version is more locked down. The system uses a permission-first approach, and requests user access before touching a new app. It's currently also Mac-only, whereas OpenClaw supports macOS, Windows, and Linux.

The new feature is now available in research preview for Claude Pro and Max subscribers.

Earlier this month, Claude was updated with support for inline visual content that aims to help provide clearer answers. Anthropic also rolled out a memory import tool that allows users to import conversations and memories from other AI providers into Claude, so new users don't need to start from scratch when they switch.