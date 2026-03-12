Anthropic's Claude Can Now Create Interactive Visuals Directly in Conversations

Anthropic's Claude chatbot has been updated with support for inline visual content that will help it provide clearer answers.

Claude can now create custom visuals like charts, graphs, and diagrams. Visual content will be used when it better conveys an answer than plain text, and visual aids can also include real-world data like weather and recipes as long as web search is enabled. The visuals that Claude creates are distinct from Artifacts, and use HTML and SVG rather than image generation.

Claude is able to display current weather conditions and forecasts when users ask about the weather in specific locations, and it can provide formatted recipe cards that are easier to follow than a block of text. Weather and recipe data are only available on the desktop for now, because those visuals do not render in the iOS app.

Anthropic says that Claude is also able to ask structured questions using interactive multiple choice inputs instead of requiring users to type a response. Claude will use visuals when an answer calls for it, but users can also ask Claude to create a visual aid.

Visual responses and interactive content are available to all Claude users.