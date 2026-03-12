Skip to Content

Anthropic's Claude Can Now Create Interactive Visuals Directly in Conversations

by

Anthropic's Claude chatbot has been updated with support for inline visual content that will help it provide clearer answers.


Claude can now create custom visuals like charts, graphs, and diagrams. Visual content will be used when it better conveys an answer than plain text, and visual aids can also include real-world data like weather and recipes as long as web search is enabled. The visuals that Claude creates are distinct from Artifacts, and use HTML and SVG rather than image generation.

Claude is able to display current weather conditions and forecasts when users ask about the weather in specific locations, and it can provide formatted recipe cards that are easier to follow than a block of text. Weather and recipe data are only available on the desktop for now, because those visuals do not render in the iOS app.

Anthropic says that Claude is also able to ask structured questions using interactive multiple choice inputs instead of requiring users to type a response. Claude will use visuals when an answer calls for it, but users can also ask Claude to create a visual aid.

Visual responses and interactive content are available to all Claude users.

22 comments
71 comments
Agent007
2 hours ago at 04:18 pm
Wow, we're like weeks away from AGI /s

None of these "AI" companies even have anything unique about their product or IP - total bubble.
klasma
44 minutes ago at 05:47 pm
Claude seems to get stuck in an infinite loop when I ask it to draw a diagram of the typical MacRumors news thread.
endemize
28 minutes ago at 06:03 pm
People in these forums clearly don’t use these tools for work and it shows.
coolfactor
3 hours ago at 03:52 pm
Progress is mind-blowing. 🤯

The one question remains... when will AI become truly *curious*? Only then will it be truly sentient. Then, watch out...
kevinon
2 hours ago at 04:12 pm
Wow, this approach mirrors how some people understand - visually and step by step. Maybe we are not doomed to become dumber.
lanomds1
2 hours ago at 04:48 pm
Fascinating and scary at the same time. Engineers in the future will have a hard time competing with AI
