Claude Gains Integrations With Adobe, Blender, SketchUp and Other Creative Apps

Anthropic today updated Claude with new connectors aimed at creative professionals, adding integrations for Ableton, Adobe, Affinity, Autodesk Fusion, Blender, Resolume Arena and Wire, SketchUp, and Splice.



Connectors are tools that Claude can use to access other platforms and help with completing tasks. Anthropic says that Claude can open up new ways for creatives to work and take on larger-scale projects.

Ableton - Allows users to ask questions about the official product documentation for Live and Push.

- Allows users to ask questions about the official product documentation for Live and Push. Adobe - More than 50 tools across Creative Cloud apps like Photoshop, Premiere, and Express are available.

- More than 50 tools across Creative Cloud apps like Photoshop, Premiere, and Express are available. Affinity - The Affinity connector lets users automate repetitive production tasks and generate custom features.

- The Affinity connector lets users automate repetitive production tasks and generate custom features. Autodesk Fusion - Fusion subscribers can create and modify 3D models through conversations with Claude.

- Fusion subscribers can create and modify 3D models through conversations with Claude. Blender - The Blender connector adds a natural-language interface for the Python API. Users can analyze and debug Blender scenes, build custom scripts to batch-apply changes to objects, and add new tools to the Blender interface. Blender's documentation is also available.

- The Blender connector adds a natural-language interface for the Python API. Users can analyze and debug Blender scenes, build custom scripts to batch-apply changes to objects, and add new tools to the Blender interface. Blender's documentation is also available. Resolume Arena and Wire - Visual artists can control Arena, Avenue, and Wire in real time with natural language.

- Visual artists can control Arena, Avenue, and Wire in real time with natural language. SketchUp - Users can describe an idea to Claude as a starting point for a 3D model and then open it in SketchUp for further revision.

- Users can describe an idea to Claude as a starting point for a 3D model and then open it in SketchUp for further revision. Splice - Music producers can search Splice's catalog of royalty-free samples.

Anthropic suggests that Claude can be helpful for multiple creative tasks, offering tutoring for complex tools, writing scripts and plugins for software, translating formats and restructuring data, and completing repetitive production work.