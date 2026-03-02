Anthropic is aiming to lure customers from ChatGPT and Gemini with a new memory import tool that's available to free users as of today. Conversations and memories from other AI providers can be imported into Claude, so new users will not need to start from scratch.



Users can import preferences and context from an AI service like ChatGPT using a prompt that Anthropic prepared for other chatbots. The prompt instructs the AI to prepare a list of memories and context from past conversations, with formatting that's easily digestible by Claude.



I'm moving to another service and need to export my data. List every memory you have stored about me, as well as any context you've learned about me from past conversations. Output everything in a single code block so I can easily copy it.

Claude has an input box for the exported data, and the information is added to Claude's memory. Claude has supported memory for paid plans since October 2025, but there was no option for free users to take advantage of the feature. With a memory feature now available for switching, users will not need to sign up for a paid plan to move their AI instructions and preferences to Claude. Anthropic says that memory will remain an option on the free plan.

Enabling memory and then importing information into Claude can be done through the Memory section of Claude's settings.

Last month, Anthropic took advantage of ChatGPT's decision to start displaying ads for free users, promising to keep Claude ad-free. Anthropic then added new features for free users, including options for compaction, creating files, using connectors, and accessing skills. Along with memory, those options were previously limited to paid subscribers.

As of now, Claude is the top free iOS app in the App Store, a spot normally held by ChatGPT. Anthropic has been in the news over the last week for its inability to reach an agreement with the U.S. government over AI use, and the subsequent supply chain risk designation it received.