Apple to Introduce Ads in Apple Maps as Part of Services Revenue Push

Apple is planning to include ads in Apple Maps search results as soon as this summer, reports Bloomberg. Apple is aiming to earn more money from its services division, and it could announce plans for Maps ads as early as this month.



Ads in ‌Apple Maps‌ will be similar to ads in Google Maps. Retailers and brands will be able to bid for ads associated with search categories. Starbucks, for example, might display an ad when someone searches for coffee. Restaurants will be able to bid for search terms, and the highest bidder's ads will appear at the top of the results for a given term.

Apple plans to display ads in the iPhone app, Mac app, iPad app, and on the web. We first started hearing about ads in the Maps app last year, but now the feature is nearing completion.

Revenue from ads could make up for current and future changes to the App Store that could limit the money that Apple earns, or from the loss of any search deals with Google due to ongoing regulatory issues.

In January, Apple said that it would show additional ads in ‌App Store‌ search results starting on March 3, expanding the number of ad slots in search. ‌App Store‌ searches previously showed just one ad, but Apple is rolling out multiple ad slots. Apple expanded ‌App Store‌ ads in the UK and Japan first, and will bring them to other markets like the U.S. by the end of March.

Apple also rebranded its ad business from "Search Ads" to "Apple Ads" last year as part of its plan to show ads in more places.