 Apple to Introduce Ads in Apple Maps as Part of Services Revenue Push - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple to Introduce Ads in Apple Maps as Part of Services Revenue Push

by

Apple is planning to include ads in Apple Maps search results as soon as this summer, reports Bloomberg. Apple is aiming to earn more money from its services division, and it could announce plans for Maps ads as early as this month.

iOS 26 Maps Glass
Ads in ‌Apple Maps‌ will be similar to ads in Google Maps. Retailers and brands will be able to bid for ads associated with search categories. Starbucks, for example, might display an ad when someone searches for coffee. Restaurants will be able to bid for search terms, and the highest bidder's ads will appear at the top of the results for a given term.

Apple plans to display ads in the iPhone app, Mac app, iPad app, and on the web. We first started hearing about ads in the Maps app last year, but now the feature is nearing completion.

Revenue from ads could make up for current and future changes to the App Store that could limit the money that Apple earns, or from the loss of any search deals with Google due to ongoing regulatory issues.

In January, Apple said that it would show additional ads in ‌App Store‌ search results starting on March 3, expanding the number of ad slots in search. ‌App Store‌ searches previously showed just one ad, but Apple is rolling out multiple ad slots. Apple expanded ‌App Store‌ ads in the UK and Japan first, and will bring them to other markets like the U.S. by the end of March.

Apple also rebranded its ad business from "Search Ads" to "Apple Ads" last year as part of its plan to show ads in more places.

Tag: Apple Maps

Popular Stories

imac video apple feature

Apple Released Yet Another New Product Today

Friday March 20, 2026 2:39 pm PDT by
Apple has unveiled a whopping nine new products so far this March, including an iPhone 17e, iPad Air models with the M4 chip, MacBook Air models with the M5 chip, MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, the all-new MacBook Neo, an updated Studio Display, a higher-end Studio Display XDR, AirPods Max 2, and now the Nike Powerbeats Pro 2. iPhone 17e features the same overall design as...
Read Full Article
ios 26 4 pastel

iOS 26.4: Top 10 New Features Coming to Your iPhone

Friday March 20, 2026 2:44 pm PDT by
iOS 26.4 isn't the major update with new Siri features that we hoped for, but there are some useful quality of life improvements, and a little bit of fun with an AI playlist generator and new emoji characters. Playlist Playground - Apple Music has a Playlist Playground option that lets you generate playlists from text-based descriptions. You can include moods, feelings, activities, or...
Read Full Article52 comments
HomePod mini and Apple TV Sage

New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Remain 'Ready' to Launch

Sunday March 22, 2026 6:33 am PDT by
Apple has unveiled nine new products this month, but the wait continues for the next-generation Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini models. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said new versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini have been "ready" since last year, but he reiterated that Apple has held off on releasing them until the more personalized version of Siri and other...
Read Full Article131 comments

Top Rated Comments

C
Corefile
2 minutes ago at 02:44 pm
Nope. This means I will simply refuse to use Apple Maps even though I don't use them now as they suck.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
2 minutes ago at 02:44 pm
Can’t wait for Maps+ with no ads and unnecessary AI features
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments