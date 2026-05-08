Grok AI Voice Mode Arrives on Apple CarPlay

SpaceXAI has released Grok Voice mode for Apple CarPlay, allowing CarPlay users to ask the chatbot questions and make requests directly from their vehicle dashboard, handsfree.



Previously, Grok for iPhone displayed a placeholder app in CarPlay saying the handsfree support would be coming soon. Grok comes built-in on Tesla vehicles, but now almost any other car can access it.

Apple started permitting third-party voice-driven conversational apps to integrate with ‌CarPlay‌ in iOS 26.4, but developers must add support for the feature and obtain a special entitlement from Apple.

Apple requires apps to use its voice control template for CarPlay. Whenever voice-based services are active, apps must display the voice control interface and can include up to four action buttons. However, Apple says chatbot apps should not show text or imagery in response to queries.

Grok Voice mode joins ChatGPT and Perplexity, which arrived on CarPlay in March and April, respectively.

Your commute just got smarter Talk to me hands free — now on Apple CarPlay pic.twitter.com/ZuMzC9D9jH — Grok (@grok) May 7, 2026