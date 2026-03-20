Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods Pro 3 Hit $199.99 Lowest Price on Amazon

The highlights of this week in Apple deals include the return of an all-time low price on AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and ongoing launch discounts on all of Apple's new products. You'll also find a few early accessory deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale below.

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AirPods Pro 3

What's the deal? Take $49 off AirPods Pro 3

Take $49 off AirPods Pro 3 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $199.99 this week, down from $249.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 3, which has been rare on Amazon in recent weeks.



M4 iPad Air

What's the deal? Take up to $80 off M4 iPad Air

Take up to $80 off M4 iPad Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Last week was the launch week for all of Apple's new products, and Amazon is already offering good discounts on many models of the M4 iPad Air, although a few of the prices have risen a bit since we first covered the deals earlier this week. We're still seeing up to $80 off both the 11-inch and 13-inch models, however, which is solid for a brand-new product.



MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take $49 off M5 MacBook Air and M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro

Take $49 off M5 MacBook Air and M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Similar to the M4 iPad Air, Amazon is offering multiple discounts across the new M5 MacBook Air and M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro this week. You'll find $49 off select models right now, without the need of a coupon code.



Samsung Monitors

What's the deal? Save on Samsung monitors

Save on Samsung monitors Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week, there were two sales on Samsung monitors, split between Amazon and Samsung's own website. On Amazon, there was a big accessory sale this week, and the highlights of the event included big savings on monitors from Samsung, LG, Dell, and more. Samsung's newest Smart Monitor M9 hit the all-time low price of $1,299.99 during the sale, and it's still available now.

On Samsung, you can get a free copy of Resident Evil Requiem with the purchase of select monitors. You'll also find big discounts on TVs and Galaxy products this week.



Apple Watch Series 11

What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11

Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. We first started tracking the return of these deals last month, but this sale has now expanded with many more options on both 42mm and 46mm GPS models.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.