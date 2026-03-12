Skip to Content

Amazon Introduces First Cash Discounts on New MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Apple's new M5 MacBook Air and M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro just launched yesterday, and now Amazon has the first cash discounts on these models. You'll find $49 off nearly every new MacBook model on Amazon, without the need of a membership or clipping a coupon.

Before today, the only offers we were tracking were Best Buy gift cards with the purchase of a new MacBook. This makes Amazon's discounts the first cash markdowns on Apple's new products that we've seen so far.

$49 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,049.99

$49 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,249.99

Although these are just $50 discounts, if you're shopping for the brand new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, it'll be the best deals you can find online right now. Amazon provides an estimated delivery date around March 17 for most of the laptops.

$49 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,649.99

$49 OFF
16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro (36GB/2TB) for $3,849.99

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

