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Apple's M4 iPad Air Drops to New Low Prices on Amazon, Get Up to $100 Off

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Last week, Amazon introduced discounts on the brand new M4 iPad Air, and you can still get up to $100 off these brand new models today. Additionally, Amazon has deepened the discounts on a few of these models, and all remain in stock with free delivery around March 21.

m4 ipad air blue 2Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, Amazon has up to $80 off the 11-inch M4 iPad Air and up to $100 off the 13-inch M4 iPad Air. All of these discounts have been automatically applied and do not require a coupon code or a Prime membership.

$40 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Air for $559.00

$52 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Air for $747.00

The new iPad Air features the M4 chip, C1X modem, and N1 networking chip, which brings support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. In terms of design, the 2026 models are identical to the 2025 iPad Air tablets, with an edge-to-edge display, slim bezels, and aluminum chassis.

11-inch M4 iPad Air

13-inch M4 iPad Air

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

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Top Rated Comments

vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
44 minutes ago at 07:47 am
Studio Display at record low prices, M4 iPad on discount, AirPods at super low prices?

It's a regular Apple fire sale



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Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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