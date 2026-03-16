Apple's M4 iPad Air Drops to New Low Prices on Amazon, Get Up to $100 Off

Last week, Amazon introduced discounts on the brand new M4 iPad Air, and you can still get up to $100 off these brand new models today. Additionally, Amazon has deepened the discounts on a few of these models, and all remain in stock with free delivery around March 21.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, Amazon has up to $80 off the 11-inch M4 iPad Air and up to $100 off the 13-inch M4 iPad Air. All of these discounts have been automatically applied and do not require a coupon code or a Prime membership.

The new iPad Air features the M4 chip, C1X modem, and N1 networking chip, which brings support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. In terms of design, the 2026 models are identical to the 2025 iPad Air tablets, with an edge-to-edge display, slim bezels, and aluminum chassis.



11-inch M4 iPad Air

13-inch M4 iPad Air

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.