Amazon Takes Up to $200 Off M5 MacBook Air With New Record Low Prices
Amazon has introduced a few new record low prices on the M5 MacBook Air this weekend, with up to $200 off these notebooks. We're tracking $149 off the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air and up to $200 off the 15-inch models.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon has the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air for $949.99, down from $1,099.00, and the 24GB/1TB model for $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00. Both of these represent new record low prices for each configuration, and as of writing we're only seeing these deals at Amazon.
In terms of the 15-inch models, you'll find up to $200 off the M5 MacBook Air, with multiple color options on sale for each configuration. Prices start at $1,149.99 for the 512GB model, down from $1,299.00, and also include both 1TB models on sale.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Deals Newsletter
Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!
Popular Stories
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are not expected to launch for more than five more months, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
It was initially reported that the iPhone 18 Pro models would have fully under-screen Face ID, with only a front camera visible in the top-left corner of the screen. However, the latest rumors indicate that only one Face ID component...
We're long overdue for an Apple TV update, and there have been rumors about an imminent refresh since late last year. It's now sounding like we're not going to get a new version for several months because of Siri delays. If you're holding out for a new model, here's a recap on what to expect when it eventually comes out so you can decide whether to continue to wait, or buy now.
Design
Apple ...
Apple's CarPlay system for accessing iPhone apps on a vehicle's dashboard screen received three popular apps this week: ChatGPT, Google Meet, and Audiomack.
CarPlay Ultra in an Aston Martin
In addition, WhatsApp is beta testing a revamped CarPlay app that will improve upon the basic Siri-based functionality that was previously available.
Make sure you have the latest version of each app...
Popular Stories
Verizon today has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $199.00, down from $249.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 3, which has been hard to come by on Amazon in recent weeks.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This model...
It's Apple pre-order week, and we're already tracking solid discounts across every new product that was announced this week. This includes free Best Buy gift cards when ordering the new MacBook Neo, Air, and Pro, plus the first cash discounts on M4 iPad Air on Amazon.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a ...
Amazon this weekend has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. We first started tracking the return of these deals last month, but this sale has now expanded with many more options on both 42mm and 46mm GPS models.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may...