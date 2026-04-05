 Amazon Takes Up to $200 Off M5 MacBook Air With New Record Low Prices - MacRumors
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Amazon Takes Up to $200 Off M5 MacBook Air With New Record Low Prices

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Amazon has introduced a few new record low prices on the M5 MacBook Air this weekend, with up to $200 off these notebooks. We're tracking $149 off the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air and up to $200 off the 15-inch models.

m5 macbook air pinkNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon has the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air for $949.99, down from $1,099.00, and the 24GB/1TB model for $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00. Both of these represent new record low prices for each configuration, and as of writing we're only seeing these deals at Amazon.

$149 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $949.99

$149 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (16GB/1TB) for $1,149.99

$149 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (24GB/1TB) for $1,349.99

In terms of the 15-inch models, you'll find up to $200 off the M5 MacBook Air, with multiple color options on sale for each configuration. Prices start at $1,149.99 for the 512GB model, down from $1,299.00, and also include both 1TB models on sale.

$149 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,149.99

$200 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (16GB/1TB) for $1,299.00

$149 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (24GB/1TB) for $1,549.99

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
10 hours ago at 07:28 am
Some good deals indeed.

I'm finding great deals on new and preowned M4 & M5 all across Facebook Marketplace, eBay, Amazon and of course the Apple refurb page.

Pretty amazing power for the price available for us out there these days.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
DEMinSoCAL
6 hours ago at 11:25 am

We want deals on the MacBook Neo!
It's $499 from the Education store! How much better deal do you need for a MacBook?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
K
KPOM
10 hours ago at 07:47 am
I wonder when we will start seeing deals on the Neo.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
capamac Avatar
capamac
2 hours ago at 03:25 pm
Not enough of a discount to make me forget about LG.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
ghanwani
8 hours ago at 09:44 am
Nobody wants these. They're giving them away.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
Corefile
9 hours ago at 08:21 am
Only needs to drop another 200 bucks.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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