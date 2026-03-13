Best Apple Deals of the Week: Launch Deals Hit Brand New M4 iPad Air, M5 MacBook Air, and More

This week was Apple launch week, and we're already seeing solid markdowns on the new M4 iPad Air, M5 MacBook Air, and more. Additionally, below you'll find deals on AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation and Apple Watch Series 11.

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AirPods 4

What's the deal? Take $59 off AirPods 4 with ANC

Take $59 off AirPods 4 with ANC Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week came back with a notable discount on the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, available for $119.99, down from $179.00. This is a solid second-best price on the AirPods 4.



M4 iPad Air

What's the deal? Take up to $100 off M4 iPad Air

Take up to $100 off M4 iPad Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week was the launch week for all of Apple's new products, and Amazon is already offering solid discounts on many models of the M4 iPad Air. This includes up to $80 off the 11-inch model and up to $100 off the 13-inch model.



MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take $49 off M5 MacBook Air and M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro

Take $49 off M5 MacBook Air and M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Similar to the M4 iPad Air, Amazon is offering multiple discounts across the new M5 MacBook Air and M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro this week. You'll find $49 off select models right now, without the need of a coupon code.



Apple: The First 50 Years

What's the deal? Take $10 off the new book Apple: The First 50 Years

Take $10 off the new book Apple: The First 50 Years Where can I get it? Amazon

Tech columnist David Pogue released a new book Apple: The First 50 Years earlier this week, and Amazon has it for 21 percent off right now. The 608-page book explores the first five decades of the company's history.



Samsung Monitors

What's the deal? Save on Samsung monitors

Save on Samsung monitors Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week, there were two sales on Samsung monitors, split between Amazon and Samsung's own website. On Amazon, there was a big accessory sale this week, and the highlights of the event included big savings on monitors from Samsung, LG, Dell, and more. Samsung's newest Smart Monitor M9 hit the all-time low price of $1,299.99 during the sale, and it's still available now.

On Samsung, you can get a free copy of Resident Evil Requiem with the purchase of select monitors. You'll also find big discounts on TVs and Galaxy products this week.



Apple Watch Series 11

What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11

Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. We first started tracking the return of these deals last month, but this sale has now expanded with many more options on both 42mm and 46mm GPS models.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.