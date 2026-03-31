AirTag 1 Hits All-Time Low Price on Amazon With 4-Pack at $59.99

Apple's first-generation AirTag 4-Pack has dropped to $59.99 this week on Amazon, down from the original price of $99.00.

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Overall, this is an all-time low price on the AirTag 4-pack. This model has been fluctuating in and out of stock on Amazon for the past few days, so be sure to grab it soon if you're interested.

Apple recently debuted the all-new AirTag, featuring longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker. We haven't tracked any notable discounts on the new second generation models as of yet, so anyone who wants to save money should keep looking into the original models.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

