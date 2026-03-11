Launch Day Discounts Arrive for MacBook Neo, M4 iPad Air, and More

Today is the launch day for all of Apple's newest products, including the M4 iPad Air, MacBook Neo, M5 MacBook Air, M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro, and iPhone 17e. Below, we've collected all of the offers and discounts you can get on these products at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and more.

M4 iPad Air

On Amazon you can get multiple cash discounts on the new M4 iPad Air, with up to $80 off the 11-inch M4 iPad Air and up to $100 off the 13-inch M4 iPad Air. All of these discounts have been automatically applied and do not require a coupon code or a Prime membership. Most models have an estimated delivery date of March 16.

The new iPad Air features the M4 chip, C1X modem, and N1 networking chip, which brings support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. In terms of design, the 2026 models are identical to the 2025 iPad Air tablets, with an edge-to-edge display, slim bezels, and aluminum chassis.



11-inch M4 iPad Air

13-inch M4 iPad Air

MacBook Neo

If you order the new low-cost MacBook Neo at Best Buy, you'll get a free $25 Best Buy gift card after purchase. In order to get the deal, you need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership, and then order any MacBook Neo model at Best Buy with a valid e-mail address. The e-gift card will be sent out after you receive the MacBook Neo, or after you pick it up in a Best Buy store.

Apple announced the MacBook Neo last week, and it's now the cheapest MacBook in the lineup starting at $599 and powered by the A18 Pro chip. Apple says it is up to 50% faster for everyday tasks than the bestselling PC with the latest shipping Intel Core Ultra 5, up to 3x faster for on-device AI workloads, and up to 2x faster for tasks like photo editing.



MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

You can get a $50 Best Buy gift card when ordering the M5 MacBook Air and a $100 gift card when ordering the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro. These offers require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership.

In order to get these deals, you need to order one of the newest MacBooks at Best Buy with a valid e-mail address. The e-gift card will be sent out after you receive the eligible MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, or after you pick it up in a Best Buy store.

In regards to the upgrades, the MacBook Air features performance improvements thanks to the newest M5 chip, as well as Apple's custom N1 wireless chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 connectivity.

The new MacBook Pro includes M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, which are up to 30 percent faster when compared to the M4 generation, and up to 2.5x faster than M1 Pro and M1 Max. In terms of design, both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro keep the same overall designs as previous generations.

M5 MacBook Air

M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro

iPhone 17e

Apple's latest iPhone, the iPhone 17e, is now available to purchase, and as always you can find numerous offers on the newest Apple smartphone from cellular carriers. This includes savings from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

AT&T

At AT&T, you can get the iPhone 17e (256GB) for $5.99/month when you activate a new line or upgrade an existing line on one of AT&T's unlimited voice and data plan.

Specifically, you'll get up to $384.36 in bill credits on the 256GB iPhone 17e, or up to $404.36 in bill credits on the 512GB iPhone 17e. No trade-in is required for this deal.

Verizon

Verizon's deal has the iPhone 17e at no cost when you purchase the device on an Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plan. You'll also need to add a new line on one of these plans, and this is for the 256GB iPhone 17e.

Once you qualify, you'll see the promo credit applied to your account over 36 months.

T-Mobile

At T-Mobile, you can also get the iPhone 17e at no cost, but you'll need to trade in an eligible device on the Experience More plan. Otherwise, you can get the same offer when trading in an eligible device and add a line on most other plans.

If you're purchasing for a family, you can get four iPhone 17e models at no cost and four new voice lines for $25/line per month. You'll need to trade in four eligible devices on the Essentials plan in order to get this deal.

If you're switching to T-Mobile, you'll get the iPhone 17e at no cost and you won't need to trade in any device for this one.

