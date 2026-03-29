 Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro Reaches New All-Time Low Prices on Amazon - MacRumors
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Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro Reaches New All-Time Low Prices on Amazon

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Amazon is offering new all-time low prices on Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro, with up to $149 off select models without the need of a membership or clipping a coupon. This deal is part of Amazon's ongoing Big Spring Sale, which has major discounts on AirPods, iPads, and more.

m5 pro macbook pro launch dayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 14-inch models, you can get the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,049.99, down from $2,199.00. This deal, along with all of the others we're tracking in this article, represent new best-ever prices on the brand new M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro.

$149 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,049.99

$149 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/2TB) for $2,449.99

We're also tracking similar steep discounts on the 16-inch models, including a few M5 Max options. These discounts reach up to $199 off original prices, and as of writing we're only tracking these deals on Amazon.

$149 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,549.99

$199 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (48GB/1TB) for $2,899.99

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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Top Rated Comments

wohmiguel Avatar
wohmiguel
34 minutes ago at 02:57 pm
too broke for any of this sigh
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
E
Elwe
38 minutes ago at 02:53 pm

That was fast
Yeah--but this happens fairly regularly. Apple doesn't align its product introductions with normally sales cycles of major resellers, some of who (like Best Buy and Amazon) have semi-predictable sales windows. To me, this seems like a good deal for a solid pro model that should be able to do a lot for a while. The only reason to wait would be the introduction of a wholly new model in less than year.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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