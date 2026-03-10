Amazon Kicks Off Big Accessory Sale on Monitors, iPhone Accessories, and More

Today we're tracking a collection of discounts on Amazon for a wide range of products, including monitors, iPhone and desktop accessories, and more. The majority of the deals below have been automatically applied, but some will require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final sale price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Highlights include Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 for $1,299.99, which is $300 off and a match of the all-time low price on the monitor. We're also tracking discounts on unique products like the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for $119.99 ($30 off) and Satechi FindAll Wallet Card for $29.98 ($5 off).

Monitors

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

Miscellaneous

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.