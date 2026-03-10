Amazon Kicks Off Big Accessory Sale on Monitors, iPhone Accessories, and More
Today we're tracking a collection of discounts on Amazon for a wide range of products, including monitors, iPhone and desktop accessories, and more. The majority of the deals below have been automatically applied, but some will require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final sale price.
Highlights include Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 for $1,299.99, which is $300 off and a match of the all-time low price on the monitor. We're also tracking discounts on unique products like the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for $119.99 ($30 off) and Satechi FindAll Wallet Card for $29.98 ($5 off).
Monitors
- 27-inch LG Ultrafine 4K Monitor - $219.99, down from $249.99
- 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor - $249.99, down from $329.99
- 27-inch Dell 4K Monitor - $299.99, down from $349.99
- 27-inch LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor - $319.99, down from $499.99
- 27-inch ASUS ProArt 4K Display - $369.00 with on-page coupon, down from $429.00
- 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor - $484.09, down from $549.99
- 32-inch Samsung Smart Monitor M9 - $1,299.99, down from $1,599.99
Wall Chargers
- Anker Nano USB-C Wall Charger - $29.99, down from $39.99
- Anker 140W 4-Port GaN USB-C Charger - $64.99, down from $99.99
- Anker 14-in-1 Prime Thunderbolt 5 Dock - $339.99, down from $399.99
Wireless Chargers
- Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible UFO Charger - $69.99, down from $89.99
- Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Foldable Charging Station - $85.99, down from $109.99
- Anker 3-in-1 Prime Wireless Charging Station (NEW) - $115.99, down from $149.99
- Anker Prime MagSafe-Compatible 3-in-1 Charging Station - $169.99, down from $229.99
Portable Chargers
- Anker MagGo Power Bank 10,000 mAh - $63.99, down from $79.99
- Anker Prime Power Bank 26,250 mAh - $171.48, down from $229.99
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station - $428.99, down from $799.00
Miscellaneous
- Satechi FindAll Wallet Card - $29.98, down from $34.99
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 - $119.99, down from $149.99
