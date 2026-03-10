Why Apple Rejected a Clamshell-Style Foldable iPhone

Apple considered but abandoned plans for a flip-style foldable iPhone because it didn't create compelling new use cases, according to Weibo leaker Instant Digital. Apple reportedly felt that it was an "unnecessary" design because the biggest selling point would have been its smaller size when folded.



The split at the middle also caused issues with internal space, limiting battery capacity and leaving less space for camera components. Apple would have had to compromise on the rear camera system. Instant Digital suggests that if Apple wanted a smaller ‌iPhone‌, the company would introduce a smaller slab-style model instead.

There have been two distinct periods when rumors suggested Apple was considering an ‌iPhone‌ that folds in half like a clamshell. The first rumors surfaced years ago before reports shifted toward Apple's work on the larger book-style foldable ‌iPhone‌ that's coming in 2026, and the second came in February 2026 when rumors indicated Apple was once again evaluating the design.

It's not clear if Instant Digital is referring to the earlier rumors or the more recent rumors from February, but the wording suggests the latter.

Samsung has long had two foldable smartphone styles, offering both the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip, but smaller-sized iPhones have not done well. Apple had a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and an ‌iPhone‌ 13 mini, but the device was discontinued after two generations because it sold poorly.

Given Apple's struggle to sell more compact iPhones like the ‌iPhone‌ mini, it may not be surprising that a clamshell-style foldable has been shelved for now.