Why Apple Rejected a Clamshell-Style Foldable iPhone

Apple considered but abandoned plans for a flip-style foldable iPhone because it didn't create compelling new use cases, according to Weibo leaker Instant Digital. Apple reportedly felt that it was an "unnecessary" design because the biggest selling point would have been its smaller size when folded.

The split at the middle also caused issues with internal space, limiting battery capacity and leaving less space for camera components. Apple would have had to compromise on the rear camera system. Instant Digital suggests that if Apple wanted a smaller ‌iPhone‌, the company would introduce a smaller slab-style model instead.

There have been two distinct periods when rumors suggested Apple was considering an ‌iPhone‌ that folds in half like a clamshell. The first rumors surfaced years ago before reports shifted toward Apple's work on the larger book-style foldable ‌iPhone‌ that's coming in 2026, and the second came in February 2026 when rumors indicated Apple was once again evaluating the design.

It's not clear if Instant Digital is referring to the earlier rumors or the more recent rumors from February, but the wording suggests the latter.

Samsung has long had two foldable smartphone styles, offering both the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip, but smaller-sized iPhones have not done well. Apple had a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and an ‌iPhone‌ 13 mini, but the device was discontinued after two generations because it sold poorly.

Given Apple's struggle to sell more compact iPhones like the ‌iPhone‌ mini, it may not be surprising that a clamshell-style foldable has been shelved for now.

Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Top Rated Comments

257Loner Avatar
257Loner
9 hours ago at 05:27 pm
I’d like to host a candlelight vigil for the iPhone mini. 🕯️
JesterJJZ Avatar
JesterJJZ
8 hours ago at 05:47 pm
The mini was perfect. Bring it back.
boswald Avatar
boswald
9 hours ago at 05:12 pm
Interesting how they said they don’t want to compromise on the camera system, but didn’t they do that with the Air anyway?
W
Wowfunhappy
9 hours ago at 05:28 pm

Apple reportedly felt that it was an "unnecessary" design because the biggest selling point would have been its smaller size when folded.
...I mean, yeah, that seems like a pretty big deal?

In other news, the original Macbook Air was an unnecessary design because its biggest selling point was its smaller size. Too bad that product line turned out so badly. It's not like it was Apple's best selling laptop for a decade or anything.
BlindDoggie Avatar
BlindDoggie
9 hours ago at 05:42 pm
I still have my iPhone SE (original) for these reasons:
1. No notch
2. Mini-jack
3. I can replace battery myself, just 2 screws.
4. Perfect compact size
5. No more disruptive software updates.
Bonus: feels great not to be on the obligatory iPhone upgrade hamster wheel.
M
macabrumorsab
9 hours ago at 05:30 pm

the clamshell/flip phone idea is beyond stupid as it lacks of any usable screen when closed. yes, it could have had an Apple Watch sized external display -
Maybe you just go to the next shop and look at a Flip7? Or just google? As long as you inform yourself before writing, I am fine with. FYI: when folded, it has a bigger screen than iPhone 4s.
