Apple Now Testing Flip-Style Foldable iPhone
Apple is testing a different kind of foldable iPhone with a flip-style design, according to a known leaker based in Asia.
Citing supposedly verifiable supply chain information, the Weibo user known as "Fixed Focus Digital" says that Apple has tested a flip-style foldable iPhone. Such a device would compete with devices such as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the modern-day Motorola Razr.
The rumored flip-device comes in addition to the wide foldable iPhone that is expected to launch later this year. Whether the flip-style foldable iPhone will reach mass production is apparently yet to be decided.
Earlier this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple is "exploring" the idea of a foldable iPhone with a "square, clamshell-style" design.
The clamshell iPhone would be released at some point after Apple's first foldable iPhone, which is expected to open up like a book, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7. This design will provide users with a large inner display for watching videos and gaming, and there will likely be multitasking functionality. A clamshell iPhone, on the other hand, would be more about portability and pocketability.
Other rumors suggest that Apple's first foldable iPhone will feature a 7.8-inch crease-free inner display, a 5.5-inch cover display, Touch ID, two rear cameras, the A20 chip, and the "C2" modem. It is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in the fall.
