Skip to Content

Here's How Much Faster MacBook Air Gets With M5 Chip vs. M4 Chip

by

We now know how much faster the new MacBook Air with the M5 chip is compared to the previous model with an M4 chip, courtesy of a Geekbench 6 result shared by TechRadar's Lance Ulanoff. However, given the 14-inch MacBook Pro and the iPad Pro were already updated with the M5 chip last year, the result is not too surprising.

MacBook Air 15 Inch Feature Purple
Ulanoff ran Geekbench on a MacBook Air with an M5 chip, which has a 10-core CPU. The laptop achieved a score of 17,073 for multi-core CPU performance, whereas the MacBook Air with an M4 chip has an average multi-core score of 14,731, so the new model is up to 15% faster than the previous generation. This is in line with what Apple advertised when it announced the M5 chip back in October, so it was entirely expected.

With the M5 chip, the Geekbench database shows that the MacBook Air is up to 16% faster than the MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro chip from a few years ago, but it is still slower than MacBook Pro models with the M4 Pro chip and newer.

The table below provides a comparison of Geekbench 6 scores for various Macs. Each chip has the highest number of CPU cores available for it.

Mac Model Multi-Core CPU Score
MacBook Pro (M5 Max) 29,233
Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) 27,726
MacBook Pro (M4 Max) 25,702
MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) 22,490
MacBook Pro (M3 Max) 20,960
MacBook Air (M5) 17,073
MacBook Pro (M3 Pro) 15,260
MacBook Pro (M2 Max) 14,740
MacBook Air (M4) 14,731
MacBook Pro (M2 Pro) 14,451
MacBook Pro (M1 Max) 12,345
MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) 12,345
MacBook Air (M3) 12,020
MacBook Air (M2) 9,709
MacBook Neo (A18 Pro) 8,668
MacBook Air (M1) 8,342

The new MacBook Air is available to pre-order now and launches on Wednesday, March 11.

For additional benchmarks, see our coverage of Geekbench results for the MacBook Pro with the M5 Max chip and the MacBook Neo with the A18 Pro chip.

Related Roundup: MacBook Air
Tags: Benchmarks, Geekbench
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Air

Popular Stories

MacBook Neo Feature Pastel 1

First MacBook Neo Benchmarks Are In: Here's How It Compares to the M1 MacBook Air

Thursday March 5, 2026 4:07 pm PST by
Benchmarks for the new MacBook Neo surfaced today, and unsurprisingly, CPU performance is almost identical to the iPhone 16 Pro. The MacBook Neo uses the same 6-core A18 Pro chip that was first introduced in the iPhone 16 Pro, but it has one fewer GPU core. The MacBook Neo earned a single-core score of 3461 and a multi-core score of 8668, along with a Metal score of 31286. Here's how the...
Read Full Article342 comments
MacBook Neo Feature Pastel 1

Apple Announces $599 'MacBook Neo' With A18 Pro Chip

Wednesday March 4, 2026 6:15 am PST by
Apple today announced the "MacBook Neo," an all-new kind of low-cost Mac featuring the A18 Pro chip for $599. The MacBook Neo is the first Mac to be powered by an iPhone chip; the A18 Pro debuted in 2024's iPhone 16 Pro models. Apple says it is up to 50% faster for everyday tasks than the bestselling PC with the latest shipping Intel Core Ultra 5, up to 3x faster for on-device AI workloads,...
Read Full Article1354 comments
Multicolored Low Cost A18 Pro MacBook Feature

Apple Accidentally Leaks 'MacBook Neo'

Tuesday March 3, 2026 7:00 am PST by
Apple appears to have prematurely revealed the name of its rumored lower-cost MacBook model, which is expected to be announced this Wednesday. A regulatory document for a "MacBook Neo" (Model A3404) has appeared on Apple's website. Unfortunately, there are no further details or images available yet. While the PDF file does not contain the "MacBook Neo" name, it briefly appeared in a link...
Read Full Article402 comments

Top Rated Comments

gusping Avatar
gusping
17 hours ago at 08:00 am
Whoever posts these Geekbench score articles needs to learn about tables. Having a pure text article for this topic makes zero sense.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
17 hours ago at 08:02 am

In UK can get MBA M4 16/512 for £999 on Amazon UK right now. Its tempting, but its also tempting just to pay the extra £100 and get the M5 model for the most upto date tech. It needs to last me 10 years like my MBP 2015.
Given the state of Tahoe, I prefer an M4 so I can put Sequoia on it
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
16 hours ago at 09:00 am

I downgraded my M4 mini to Sequoia as soon as I got it. Cannot be dealing with the mess that is Tahoe.
If they’re round the corners any more, the UI is going to be a circle
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
17 hours ago at 07:54 am
What about GPU performance?

The CPU is more than enough on the M4 already
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
16 hours ago at 09:28 am

Whoever posts these Geekbench score articles needs to learn about tables. Having a pure text article for this topic makes zero sense.
Thanks for the feedback. I added a table. Hope that helps!
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
Hank001
16 hours ago at 09:29 am

Whoever posts these Geekbench score articles needs to learn about tables. Having a pure text article for this topic makes zero sense.
QFT. In fact, allow me to copy-paste my post from last October:

If I can make a suggestion; articles like this one would make sense if you were to compare it to the last 4 or 5 versions of the same hardware. Most people aren't going to bother upgrading to each iteration of said device.

Make a table, make it readable, make it crystal clear what the gains are over the years. That would make for some proper journalism, people will be able to make a sound decision whether to upgrade or not, and they will be happy to read in-depth articles on all differences. And the author will be vastly more proud of said work.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments