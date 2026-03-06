Here's How Much Faster MacBook Air Gets With M5 Chip vs. M4 Chip

We now know how much faster the new MacBook Air with the M5 chip is compared to the previous model with an M4 chip, courtesy of a Geekbench 6 result shared by TechRadar's Lance Ulanoff. However, given the 14-inch MacBook Pro and the iPad Pro were already updated with the M5 chip last year, the result is not too surprising.



Ulanoff ran Geekbench on a MacBook Air with an M5 chip, which has a 10-core CPU. The laptop achieved a score of 17,073 for multi-core CPU performance, whereas the MacBook Air with an M4 chip has an average multi-core score of 14,731, so the new model is up to 15% faster than the previous generation. This is in line with what Apple advertised when it announced the M5 chip back in October, so it was entirely expected.

With the M5 chip, the Geekbench database shows that the MacBook Air is up to 16% faster than the MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro chip from a few years ago, but it is still slower than MacBook Pro models with the M4 Pro chip and newer.

The table below provides a comparison of Geekbench 6 scores for various Macs. Each chip has the highest number of CPU cores available for it.

Mac Model Multi-Core CPU Score MacBook Pro (M5 Max) 29,233 Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) 27,726 MacBook Pro (M4 Max) 25,702 MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) 22,490 MacBook Pro (M3 Max) 20,960 MacBook Air (M5) 17,073 MacBook Pro (M3 Pro) 15,260 MacBook Pro (M2 Max) 14,740 MacBook Air (M4) 14,731 MacBook Pro (M2 Pro) 14,451 MacBook Pro (M1 Max) 12,345 MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) 12,345 MacBook Air (M3) 12,020 MacBook Air (M2) 9,709 MacBook Neo (A18 Pro) 8,668 MacBook Air (M1) 8,342

The new MacBook Air is available to pre-order now and launches on Wednesday, March 11.

For additional benchmarks, see our coverage of Geekbench results for the MacBook Pro with the M5 Max chip and the MacBook Neo with the A18 Pro chip.