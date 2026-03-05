Apple's M5 Max Chip Achieves a New Record in First Benchmark Result

The first Geekbench 6 result for a 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Max chip surfaced today, and Apple has achieved record-breaking performance.



In this unconfirmed result, the M5 Max with an 18-core CPU achieved a score of 29,233 for multi-core CPU performance, which tops the 27,726 score achieved by the Mac Studio's M3 Ultra chip with a 32-core CPU. M5 Max is now the fastest Apple silicon chip ever, and it even topped every other consumer PC processor in the Geekbench database.

In terms of multi-core CPU performance, the M5 Max is up to 5% faster than the M3 Ultra, and up to 14% to 15% faster than the M4 Max chip with a 16-core CPU.

Mac Model Multi-Core CPU Score MacBook Pro (M5 Max) 29,233 Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) 27,726 MacBook Pro (M4 Max) 25,702 MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) 22,490 Mac Studio (M2 Ultra) 21,410 MacBook Pro (M3 Max) 20,960 Mac Studio (M1 Ultra) 18,434 MacBook Air (M5) 17,073 MacBook Pro (M3 Pro) 15,260 MacBook Pro (M2 Max) 14,740 MacBook Air (M4) 14,731 MacBook Pro (M2 Pro) 14,451 MacBook Pro (M1 Max) 12,345 MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) 12,345 MacBook Air (M3) 12,020 MacBook Air (M2) 9,709 MacBook Neo (A18 Pro) 8,668 MacBook Air (M1) 8,342

As for single-core CPU performance, the M5 Max with an 18-core CPU achieved a score of 4,268 in this single Geekbench result, which is line with the regular M5 chip in the base model 14-inch MacBook Pro released back in October. This is the highest single-core score of any consumer PC processor ever, topping the AMD Ryzen 9 series.

As for graphics, the M5 Max with a 40-core GPU achieved impressive Metal scores of 218,772 in one result and 232,718 in another. These scores are anywhere from 5% to 10% lower than the highest-end M3 Ultra's average Metal score of 245,053, and a little more than 20% higher than the highest-end M4 Max's average Metal score of 191,600.

All in all, the M5 Max offers up to 15% faster CPU performance and up to 20% faster GPU performance compared to the M4 Max, in line with Apple's advertised figures.

MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max are available to pre-order now, and they will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on March 11.