Apple's M5 Max Chip Achieves a New Record in First Benchmark Result
The first Geekbench 6 result for a 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Max chip surfaced today, and Apple has achieved record-breaking performance.
In this unconfirmed result, the M5 Max with an 18-core CPU achieved a score of 29,233 for multi-core CPU performance, which tops the 27,726 score achieved by the Mac Studio's M3 Ultra chip with a 32-core CPU. M5 Max is now the fastest Apple silicon chip ever, and it even topped every other consumer PC processor in the Geekbench database.
In terms of multi-core CPU performance, the M5 Max is up to 5% faster than the M3 Ultra, and up to 14% to 15% faster than the M4 Max chip with a 16-core CPU.
|Mac Model
|Multi-Core CPU Score
|MacBook Pro (M5 Max)
|29,233
|Mac Studio (M3 Ultra)
|27,726
|MacBook Pro (M4 Max)
|25,702
|MacBook Pro (M4 Pro)
|22,490
|Mac Studio (M2 Ultra)
|21,410
|MacBook Pro (M3 Max)
|20,960
|Mac Studio (M1 Ultra)
|18,434
|MacBook Air (M5)
|17,073
|MacBook Pro (M3 Pro)
|15,260
|MacBook Pro (M2 Max)
|14,740
|MacBook Air (M4)
|14,731
|MacBook Pro (M2 Pro)
|14,451
|MacBook Pro (M1 Max)
|12,345
|MacBook Pro (M1 Pro)
|12,345
|MacBook Air (M3)
|12,020
|MacBook Air (M2)
|9,709
|MacBook Neo (A18 Pro)
|8,668
|MacBook Air (M1)
|8,342
As for single-core CPU performance, the M5 Max with an 18-core CPU achieved a score of 4,268 in this single Geekbench result, which is line with the regular M5 chip in the base model 14-inch MacBook Pro released back in October. This is the highest single-core score of any consumer PC processor ever, topping the AMD Ryzen 9 series.
As for graphics, the M5 Max with a 40-core GPU achieved impressive Metal scores of 218,772 in one result and 232,718 in another. These scores are anywhere from 5% to 10% lower than the highest-end M3 Ultra's average Metal score of 245,053, and a little more than 20% higher than the highest-end M4 Max's average Metal score of 191,600.
All in all, the M5 Max offers up to 15% faster CPU performance and up to 20% faster GPU performance compared to the M4 Max, in line with Apple's advertised figures.
MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max are available to pre-order now, and they will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on March 11.