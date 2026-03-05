Skip to Content

Apple Announces New Collaboration With Sydney Opera House

by

Apple and the Sydney Opera House today announced a yearlong collaboration to help inspire the next generation of creatives in Australia. The effort will expand access to initiatives that support art, design, and culture in the country.

Apple Sydney Opera House
Through this collaboration, Apple and the Opera House will focus on interactive programming and experiences for young people in Australia. Apple said it will be the founding partner of a new international children's festival being presented later this year. Apple will also support the Opera House's Centre for Creativity and explore new ways to enhance Opera House programming and experiences through technology.

From March 25 to March 27, the Opera House's eastern sails will be illuminated with artwork created in the Procreate app on the iPad by a group of 10 emerging Australian artists. Through free Today at Apple sessions, the public will have the opportunity to create and submit artwork for potential illumination as well.

"For 50 years, Apple has been at the forefront of empowering creativity, providing tools that allow people to imagine, design, and share their unique visions with the world," said Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak. "The yearlong collaboration with the Sydney Opera House and Illuminating Creativity is a celebration of this legacy, bringing together the incredible talent of Australian artists and the transformative power of iPad and Procreate."

More details are available on the Apple Newsroom website in Australia.

Top Rated Comments

Wanted797 Avatar
Wanted797
23 hours ago at 08:38 pm

Go Sydney! We also are the first to get new Apple devices.
Pretty sure that’s New Zealand.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Veinticinco Avatar
Veinticinco
21 hours ago at 10:40 pm

It also doesn’t even have an Apple Store 🤦‍♂️
Neither does Ireland but it’s still Apple’s European HQ.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mectojic Avatar
mectojic
23 hours ago at 08:55 pm

Pretty sure that’s New Zealand.
Yeah but it's not a real country...
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bLackjackj Avatar
bLackjackj
22 hours ago at 10:07 pm

Yeah but it's not a real country...
It also doesn’t even have an Apple Store 🤦‍♂️
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
svish
20 hours ago at 11:49 pm
Good to know about this. Looking forward to seeing the various artworks and how the Opera House will be illuminated.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mectojic Avatar
mectojic
1 day ago at 08:02 pm
Go Sydney! We also are the first to get new Apple devices.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments