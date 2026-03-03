Apple Accidentally Leaks 'MacBook Neo'

Apple appears to have prematurely revealed the name of its rumored lower-cost MacBook model, which is expected to be announced this Wednesday.



A regulatory document for a "MacBook Neo" (Model A3404) has appeared on Apple's website. Unfortunately, there are no further details or images available yet.

While the PDF file does not contain the "MacBook Neo" name, it briefly appeared in a link on Apple's regulatory website for EU compliance purposes.



The lower-cost MacBook is rumored to feature an iPhone chip like the A18 Pro or A19 Pro, rather than an M-series chip, as well as a 12.9-inch display. It has also been rumored that this MacBook will come in fun color options, like yellow, green, blue, and/or pink, and the "MacBook Neo" name certainly sounds fun.

"MacBook Neo" would slot in below the MacBook Air in the Mac lineup, but its starting price remains to be seen, with estimates ranging from $599 to $799.

The media will likely receive hands-on time with the "MacBook Neo" at the "Apple Experience" gatherings being held in New York, London, and Shanghai this Wednesday at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. There is no Apple Event live stream for this launch, so keep an eye out for a press release on the Apple Newsroom website.

Update: Just a few minutes after we published, Apple removed the "MacBook Neo" link.