Apple Accidentally Leaks 'MacBook Neo'

by

Apple appears to have prematurely revealed the name of its rumored lower-cost MacBook model, which is expected to be announced this Wednesday.

Multicolored Low Cost A18 Pro MacBook Feature
A regulatory document for a "MacBook Neo" (Model A3404) has appeared on Apple's website. Unfortunately, there are no further details or images available yet.

While the PDF file does not contain the "MacBook Neo" name, it briefly appeared in a link on Apple's regulatory website for EU compliance purposes.

MacBook Neo Regulatory
The lower-cost MacBook is rumored to feature an iPhone chip like the A18 Pro or A19 Pro, rather than an M-series chip, as well as a 12.9-inch display. It has also been rumored that this MacBook will come in fun color options, like yellow, green, blue, and/or pink, and the "MacBook Neo" name certainly sounds fun.

"MacBook Neo" would slot in below the MacBook Air in the Mac lineup, but its starting price remains to be seen, with estimates ranging from $599 to $799.

The media will likely receive hands-on time with the "MacBook Neo" at the "Apple Experience" gatherings being held in New York, London, and Shanghai this Wednesday at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. There is no Apple Event live stream for this launch, so keep an eye out for a press release on the Apple Newsroom website.

Update: Just a few minutes after we published, Apple removed the "MacBook Neo" link.

Monday March 2, 2026 7:49 am PST
Monday March 2, 2026 6:07 am PST
Monday March 2, 2026 6:05 am PST
Mac Fly (film)
Mac Fly (film)
58 minutes ago at 07:02 am
Do you want the blue one or the red one? *meme*
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
Tim Jobs the 2nd
58 minutes ago at 07:03 am
The name doesn't feel very "Apple". I'm not sure what I mean by that though so don't ask.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mazda 3s
Mazda 3s
56 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Looking forward to it :)



Attachment Image
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
V
veroguru
57 minutes ago at 07:04 am
MacBook Neo will boast ProMotion, no notch, eSIM, and 24GB RAM and 512GB for base model. Price will be 499. At least these are the specs people here would be happy with.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lazyrighteye
lazyrighteye
56 minutes ago at 07:05 am

Probably were originally planning to launch it alongside the other MacBooks today.
Since MacBook Neo is a new device, I'm guessing they got the spec-bumped stuff out of the way today and tomorrow will be the Neo show.

Thursday seems a great day to announce an updated AppleTV. 😜
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LeLeon
LeLeon
56 minutes ago at 07:05 am
wtf is this name. Just call it MacBook.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
