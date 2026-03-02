Skip to Content

Upcoming Budget MacBook Seen Within Apple as 'Incredible Value'

by

Internally at Apple, the rumored low-end MacBook is being described as "incredible value," so much so that the company believes its imminent launch is going to drive a serious number of switchers from Windows machines and Chromebooks, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Multicolored Low Cost A18 Pro MacBook Feature
Writing in his Power On newsletter over the weekend, Gurman says that Apple believes the device "could even compel iPhone users without computers to buy their first Mac."

We don't yet have an official price for the machine, but the MacBook Air starts at $999, so the upcoming low-cost MacBook is expected to be significantly cheaper. Apple is unlikely to price it so low that it overlaps too closely with the iPad lineup, though. The entry-level iPad with the A16 chip starts at $349, while the iPad Air with the M2 chip begins at $599.

A price in the $599 to $799 range would position the new MacBook above the iPad Air, but below the MacBook Air and iPad Pro, maintaining clear separation across product lines. At $599, the device would compete directly with many popular Chromebooks commonly purchased for education, while pricing at $699 or $799 would place it in a similar segment, but with a more premium positioning.

Apple is expected to make several hardware compromises to reach the lower price point. According to one leaker, the new MacBook's display may be dimmer than the MacBook Air's 500 nits and lack True Tone support. Storage options are also likely be limited to 256GB and 512GB, with a possible 128GB configuration for education customers, and there will be no 1TB or 2TB tiers. The base model may also use a slower SSD, potentially due to a single NAND chip. Additional cuts could include no fast charging, no backlit keyboard, and no support for high-impedance headphones. Meanwhile on the connectivity side, it reportedly will not include Apple's custom N1 wireless chip, instead relying on a MediaTek solution.

We shouldn't have to wait too long to learn how accurate those leaks are. Rumors suggest that the low-cost MacBook will be introduced at or just before Apple's March 4 Special Experience that's taking place in New York, London, and Shanghai. However, Apple could announce the MacBook in a press release ahead of the experience – and even as soon as today.

Apple is said to have tested a range of playful color options for the device, including light yellow, light green, blue, pink, classic silver, and dark gray, although Gurman says it's unlikely all of them will ship.

MacRumors x Bloomberg Banner Warm

Tag: Mark Gurman

Popular Stories

macbook air blue

What's Coming in the M5 MacBook Air

Thursday February 26, 2026 3:57 pm PST by
Along with the low-cost MacBook, Apple could introduce a refreshed version of the MacBook Air next week. Most of the focus will be on the new machine, but the MacBook Air is expected to get some useful internal updates. M5 Chip The next-generation MacBook Air will adopt the M5 chip, which Apple already introduced in the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models that came out last year. Apple's M5...
Read Full Article124 comments
Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1

Apple Teases 'A Big Week Ahead' With Announcements Starting Monday

Thursday February 26, 2026 6:06 am PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook today teased "a big week ahead," with announcements starting Monday. His post included an #AppleLaunch hashtag with a colorful Apple logo, along with a short video that ultimately shows an Apple logo on the lid of a Mac. Apple is reportedly planning a three-day stretch of product announcements from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4, with up to five new products...
Read Full Article137 comments
ipad mini 7 1

Could Apple's OLED iPad Mini Finally Be a Kindle Killer?

Friday February 27, 2026 12:08 pm PST by
With a similar screen size and easy, one-handed grip, the iPad mini has always been the Apple device that overlaps most with dedicated e-readers. Now, amid rumors pointing to an OLED display for the next generation, could the iPad mini finally replace devices such as the Kindle and Kobo? The shift from LCD to OLED could make the iPad mini far more appealing as a reading device. OLED panels...
Read Full Article150 comments

Top Rated Comments

vertsix Avatar
vertsix
38 minutes ago at 04:52 am
It’ll be $799 and with 8GB RAM, and they think we’re gonna love it.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
36 minutes ago at 04:54 am
Oh yeah. Bring on the dim screen, inadequate storage, slow processor, and Tahoe. Everything a consumer wants!
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tubular Avatar
tubular
28 minutes ago at 05:03 am

Amazing how apple can keep getting people to pay a massive premium on hardware to use MACOS
It’s worth it.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TwoBytes Avatar
TwoBytes
25 minutes ago at 05:06 am
cripple the storage spae and then charge an icloud subscription when you get 'out of space' errors very shortly..
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Slo Pesci Avatar
Slo Pesci
20 minutes ago at 05:11 am
No backlit keyboard would be diabolical. Pretty sure $150 chromebooks have backlit keyboards.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
MayaUser
37 minutes ago at 04:54 am
It will start $699 with 256ssd+12gb Ram
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments