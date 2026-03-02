Skip to Content

Report: Apple Asks Google to Run Siri on Its Servers

by

Apple has asked Google to investigate setting up servers in its data centers to run a future version of Siri powered by Gemini, The Information reports.

Gemini Siri Feature
Currently, Apple sends its more complex AI queries to Private Cloud Compute, a system that runs on Apple servers using Apple silicon chips. Today, only 10% of Apple's Private Cloud Compute capacity is said to be in use on average. The usage is low enough that some servers intended for Apple's AI cloud system are still in warehouses and have not yet been installed. This could change rapidly upon the launch of the next-generation version of ‌Siri‌, which could spike Apple's demands for cloud computing.

Apple has reportedly suffered from a cultural reluctance to bolster its cloud infrastructure for years, leading to the departure of some key cloud experts from the company, such as Patrick Gates. Gates pioneered the idea of bringing Apple chips to data centers, which later formed the basis of Private Cloud Compute. The company still strongly focuses on hardware devices and consumer features rather than their supporting cloud technologies, despite the growth of services, resulting in a neglect of the need for additional capacity.

At the time Apple realized it needed to use the cloud to support its AI efforts, its internal AI infrastructure was "beginning to decay." The company was amid the process of decommissioning old Nvidia-powered servers. Combined with financial pressure, this led the company to increasingly turn to third-party providers like Amazon.

For years, Apple banned its AI engineers from Google's cloud technologies because of privacy concerns. Apple software chief Craig Federighi repeatedly vetoed Google Cloud as an option for its AI computing requirements. In 2023, Google made changes to its security systems that satisfied Apple's privacy concerns. Apple then started to adopt Google's cloud infrastructure for artificial intelligence.

The issue has been exacerbated by problems with Private Cloud Compute, which takes longer to update than other servers. Moreover, the chips currently used in Private Cloud Compute servers were designed for consumer devices and are not optimized for AI workflows, meaning that they are not well equipped to run large models like Gemini.

Apple now wants to be prepared for a potential surge in AI use on its devices when the more powerful, Gemini-based version of ‌Siri‌ debuts later this year, motivating the request for Google to run ‌Siri‌ directly on its servers. See The Information's full report for more.

Top Rated Comments

MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
15 minutes ago at 09:00 am
So much for “Privacy. That’s iPhone.”
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
turbo79
12 minutes ago at 09:04 am
Gemini is just enterprise software. Apple installing Google Gemini on their cloud is the same as your company installing Microsoft Exchange on their internal servers. Doesn't mean all the data is going to Google.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
Tim Jobs the 2nd
14 minutes ago at 09:02 am
First thought was this doesn't sound good for privacy.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
hieranonymous
12 minutes ago at 09:04 am

So Siri is going to be Gemini renamed? At this point why not just buy a Pixel then and use Gemini.
Siri has never been the reason anyone does or does not purchase an iPhone.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
hieranonymous
11 minutes ago at 09:05 am
Not sure how many more ways Apple can get caught with its pants down when it comes to Siri. It’s kind of morbidly fitting that Steve Jobs passed away the day after Apple announced the first Siri-enabled iPhone in 2011.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ursadorable Avatar
Ursadorable
10 minutes ago at 09:05 am

Apple has reportedly suffered from a cultural reluctance to bolster its cloud infrastructure for years, leading to the departure of some key cloud experts from the company
Cultural reluctance? Sounds more like leadership issues.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments