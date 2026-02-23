Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 to Developers

Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple seeded the first betas.

Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update.

iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 add multiple new features to the ‌iPhone‌ and the ‌iPad‌, but the first beta contained no sign of new Siri capabilities.

A Playlist Playground feature in Apple Music lets you generate songs for any idea, mood, emotion, or activity using a text-based prompt. There's also a Concerts Near You feature for finding local shows, and a redesigned look for albums and playlists with full-page artwork.

Apple Podcasts is getting native video podcasting capabilities that will make it easier to create, distribute, and monetize video podcast content through the Podcasts app. Video episodes will integrate with existing Apple podcasts features, like personalized recommendations and editorial suggestions.

Apple is testing end-to-end encryption for RCS, which will eventually bring full encryption to text conversations between Android and ‌iPhone‌ users. Right now, Apple is testing ‌RCS‌ with iPhone-to-iPhone conversations.

The first beta didn't include new emoji, but we saw signs of them in the code so we might get them in the second beta. The new update is also expected to new emoji characters will include trombone, treasure chest, orca, landslide, and Bigfoot.

Stolen Device Protection is enabled by default, there's a new ambient music widget, new average bedtime metrics in the sleep app, and plenty more. All of the features in iOS 26.4 can be found in our iOS 26.4 beta features guide.

winxmac
winxmac
9 minutes ago at 10:22 am
Releases:
iOS 26.4 beta 2 (23E5218e)
iPadOS 26.4 beta 2 (23E5218e)
macOS 26.4 beta 2 (25E5218f)
tvOS 26.4 beta 2 (23L5219e)
visionOS 26.4 beta 2 (23O5220e)
watchOS 26.4 beta 2 (23T5221e)

Source
