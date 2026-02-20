Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get Up to $1,200 Off Samsung's Best Monitors and More

by

This week's best Apple-related deals include multiple third-party retailer accessory sales from Samsung, Nomad, Dell, and Otterbox. We're also tracking one of the first big price discounts on the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery in our recap of the week's best deals below.

Samsung

samsung smart monitor m9 green

  • What's the deal? Save on Samsung monitors, TVs, and more
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$1,200 OFF
Samsung 27-Inch Odyssey 3D Monitor for $799.99

$300 OFF
Samsung 32-Inch Smart Monitor M9 for $1,299.99

Samsung introduced a few big discounts on its monitors, TVs, and more this week on Amazon, including the return of the all-time low price on the newest Smart Monitor. You can get the 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.99.

Nomad

nomad green

  • What's the deal? Take up to 49% off Nomad iPhone cases, chargers, and more
  • Where can I get it? Nomad
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 49% OFF
Nomad Overstock Sale

Nomad this week has an overstock sale going on with major discounts across a few different product categories. This includes iPhone 17 cases, MagSafe-compatible charging stations, iPad folios, and much more.

iPhone Air MagSafe Battery

iphone air magsafe battery green

  • What's the deal? Take $20 off
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$20 OFF
iPhone Air MagSafe Battery for $79.00

Amazon is discounting the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery to $79.00, down from $99.00. This is one of the first notable discounts on the new accessory, and it currently has an estimated February 25 delivery date.

Dell

alienware green

  • What's the deal? Save on monitors and other accessories from Dell, Alienware, and more
  • Where can I get it? Dell
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

SITEWIDE SAVINGS
Dell Monitor Sale

Dell has a big sale running this week on multiple product categories, and it includes accessories not only from Dell but also Alienware, Logitech, Bose, and JBL. You'll find up to $200 off select monitors from multiple brands in this event, including popular Alienware gaming monitors like the 27-inch Alienware 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $699.99, down from $899.99.

Otterbox

otterbox iphone green

  • What's the deal? Take 25% off sitewide
  • Where can I get it? Otterbox

25% OFF
Otterbox Sitewide Sale

You can get 25 percent off sitewide this week at Otterbox, just use the code OTTER25 at checkout to save on iPhone cases, screen protectors, accessories, and much more. This sale will end on February 22.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

