Dell's Sitewide Sale Discounts Alienware Monitors and More

by

Dell has a big sale running this week on multiple product categories, and it includes accessories not only from Dell but also Alienware, Logitech, Bose, and JBL. We're primarily focusing on monitors in this sale, but you can also find up to $900 off laptops, PCs, and more.

In regards to the monitor deals, you'll find up to $200 off select monitors from multiple brands in this event. This includes popular Alienware gaming monitors, like the 27-inch Alienware 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $699.99, down from $899.99.

Dell Monitor Sale

We're also tracking deals on everything from gaming mice to Bluetooth speakers and earbuds during this event. You can find some of the highlights in the lists below, but be sure to visit Dell's website to browse the full sale.

Monitors

Accessories

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

