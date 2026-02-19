Dell's Sitewide Sale Discounts Alienware Monitors and More
Dell has a big sale running this week on multiple product categories, and it includes accessories not only from Dell but also Alienware, Logitech, Bose, and JBL. We're primarily focusing on monitors in this sale, but you can also find up to $900 off laptops, PCs, and more.
In regards to the monitor deals, you'll find up to $200 off select monitors from multiple brands in this event. This includes popular Alienware gaming monitors, like the 27-inch Alienware 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $699.99, down from $899.99.
We're also tracking deals on everything from gaming mice to Bluetooth speakers and earbuds during this event. You can find some of the highlights in the lists below, but be sure to visit Dell's website to browse the full sale.
Monitors
- 24-inch Dell Plus Monitor - $119.99, down from $149.99
- 27-inch Dell Plus QHD Monitor - $189.99, down from $219.99
- 27-inch Dell Plus 4K Monitor - $239.99, down from $299.99
- 32-inch Dell Plus 4K Monitor - $299.99, down from $369.99
- 34-inch Alienware Curved Gaming Monitor - $299.99, down from $399.99
- 27-inch Alienware 4K Dual-Resolution Gaming Monitor - $399.99, down from $499.99
- 27-inch Alienware QD-OLED Gaming Monitor - $499.99, down from $649.99
- 27-inch Alienware 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor - $699.99, down from $899.99
- 32-inch Alienware 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor - $849.99, down from $999.99
Accessories
- Alienware Wireless Gaming Mouse - $69.99, down from $99.99
- Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse - $99.99, down from $119.99
- Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Speaker - $119.00, down from $159.00
- JBL Charge 6 Portable Speaker - $159.95, down from $199.95
- Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard - $174.99, down from $199.99
- Dell Pro Plus Earbuds - $179.99, down from $229.99
- Bose SoundLink Max Portable Speaker - $329.00, down from $399.00
