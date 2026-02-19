Dell's Sitewide Sale Discounts Alienware Monitors and More

Dell has a big sale running this week on multiple product categories, and it includes accessories not only from Dell but also Alienware, Logitech, Bose, and JBL. We're primarily focusing on monitors in this sale, but you can also find up to $900 off laptops, PCs, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Dell. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In regards to the monitor deals, you'll find up to $200 off select monitors from multiple brands in this event. This includes popular Alienware gaming monitors, like the 27-inch Alienware 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $699.99, down from $899.99.

We're also tracking deals on everything from gaming mice to Bluetooth speakers and earbuds during this event. You can find some of the highlights in the lists below, but be sure to visit Dell's website to browse the full sale.



Monitors

Accessories

