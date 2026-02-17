Nomad Takes Up to 49% Off iPhone 17 Cases, MagSafe Stands, and More

Nomad this week has an overstock sale going on with major discounts across a few different product categories. This includes iPhone 17 cases, MagSafe-compatible charging stations, iPad folios, and much more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

All discounts in this sale have been automatically applied and do not require any coupon codes, and Nomad offers free shipping on orders that exceed $50 in value. You'll find a collection of iPhone 17 cases in this sale, including Nomad's Modern Case for $39 ($10 off), Modern Leather Case for $44 ($11 off), and Rugged Leather Case for $60 ($15 off).

iPhone 17 Cases

Charging

Stand One - $83, down from $119

Base One Max - $111, down from $159

iPad Cases

Leather Folio for iPad Air - $63, down from $125

Apple Watch Bands

Sport Slim Band - $39, down from $55

Rugged Case - $60, down from $119

