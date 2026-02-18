Samsung Expands Monitor Sale With Up to 58% Off on Amazon

by

Last week, we started tracking a big Samsung sale on Amazon, including the return of the all-time low price on the newest Smart Monitor. This week, Samsung has expanded this sale to include even more monitors at all-time low prices, and it still includes the 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.99.

samsung smart monitor m9 blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This model of the Smart Monitor launched last summer, and today's sale is a match of the best price we've ever tracked, which is typically at Samsung.com. Today is one of the few times we've seen this low price on Amazon, and it has an estimated delivery date between February 20 and February 23.

$300 OFF
Samsung 32-Inch Smart Monitor M9 for $1,299.99

Another new and notable Samsung monitor discount on Amazon is the 27-inch Odyssey 3D G90XF, which is available for $849.99, down from $1,999.99. This is a massive 58 percent discount on the monitor, hitting a new all-time low price on Amazon.

$1,150 OFF
Samsung 27-Inch Odyssey 3D Monitor for $849.99

In addition to the Smart Monitor M9 sale, Amazon is offering extra savings if you purchase multiple select Samsung products this week. Purchasing two products from this landing page will get you an additional $100 off, three will get you $300 off, four will get you $400 off, and five will get you $500 off your total.

This list includes monitors, TVs, soundbars, and even cordless vacuums. We've gathered a few of the highlights in this sale below, but be sure to check out the full list on Amazon before the sale ends. Shoppers should note that Amazon has discounts on many of these products without the need of the bundle offers, but if you're interested in more than one you can get some extra savings by clicking the on-page coupons.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature

Apple Announces Special Event in New York, London, and Shanghai on March 4

Monday February 16, 2026 6:05 am PST by
Apple today announced a "special Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET. Apple invited select members of the media to the event in three major cities around the world. It is simply described as a "special Apple Experience," and there is no further information about what it may entail. The invitation features a 3D Apple logo design...
Read Full Article185 comments
M3 iPad Air

Apple's Next Two Products Are Coming Soon

Thursday February 12, 2026 11:17 am PST by
Apple plans to release an iPhone 17e and an iPad Air with an M4 chip "in the coming weeks," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "Apple retail employees say that inventory of the iPhone 16e has basically dried out and the iPad Air is seeing shortages as well," said Gurman. "I've been expecting new versions of both (iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air) in the coming weeks."...
Read Full Article
Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1

Apple Event on March 4: Here's What to Expect

Tuesday February 17, 2026 8:08 am PST by
Apple on Monday invited selected journalists and content creators to a "special Apple Experience" on Wednesday, March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai. At an Apple Experience, attendees are typically given the opportunity to try out Apple's latest hardware or software. Following the launch of Apple Creator Studio last month, for example, some content creators attended an Apple Experience...
Read Full Article57 comments
iphone 17 pro dark blue 1

Gurman: iPhone 18 Pro Could Be Underwhelming

Monday February 16, 2026 4:24 am PST by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models "won't be a big update," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the iPhone 18 Pro models will "represent minor tweaks from last year's iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max." He compared the upgrade to Apple's past practice of appending the letter "S" to its more minor...
Read Full Article109 comments
Coffee Burgundy and Purple iPhone 18 Pro Mock

Five iPhone 18 Pro Features Revealed in New Report

Friday February 13, 2026 8:43 am PST by
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still seven months away, an analyst has revealed five new features the devices will allegedly have. Rumored color options for the iPhone 18 Pro models In a research note with investment firm GF Securities on Thursday, analyst Jeff Pu outlined the following upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro models: Smaller Dynamic Island: It has been rumored...
Read Full Article59 comments