Toyota Rolling Out Apple Wallet Car Keys on iPhone

In 2020, Apple added a digital car key feature to its Wallet app, allowing users to lock, unlock, and start a compatible vehicle with an iPhone or Apple Watch. The feature is currently offered by select automakers, such as Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo, and Toyota is now rolling out support as well.



According to a Reddit post, select trims of the 2026 Toyota RAV4 support the Apple Wallet car key feature in the United States, at a minimum. We have yet to confirm if the feature is rolling out to any of Toyota's other 2026 model year vehicles.

Toyota's implementation of the feature utilizes Ultra Wideband technology, allowing you to simply approach the vehicle, open the door, and start the vehicle, all with your iPhone in your pocket or your Apple Watch on your wrist. This passive entry functionality requires an iPhone 11 or newer* or an Apple Watch Series 6 or newer.

A few months ago, MacRumors was first to report that Toyota was planning to offer Apple Wallet car keys, so this rollout was expected. It appears that the feature requires a Toyota Remote Connect subscription, which starts at $15 per month. A free one-year Remote Connect trial is included with the purchase of a new Toyota vehicle.

Apple has a web page with a list of vehicle models that support iPhone car keys, but it is updated infrequently, so it is currently missing some newer additions.