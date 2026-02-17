Toyota Rolling Out Apple Wallet Car Keys on iPhone

In 2020, Apple added a digital car key feature to its Wallet app, allowing users to lock, unlock, and start a compatible vehicle with an iPhone or Apple Watch. The feature is currently offered by select automakers, such as Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo, and Toyota is now rolling out support as well.

Toyota Rav4 Car Key Feature
According to a Reddit post, select trims of the 2026 Toyota RAV4 support the Apple Wallet car key feature in the United States, at a minimum. We have yet to confirm if the feature is rolling out to any of Toyota's other 2026 model year vehicles.

Toyota's implementation of the feature utilizes Ultra Wideband technology, allowing you to simply approach the vehicle, open the door, and start the vehicle, all with your iPhone in your pocket or your Apple Watch on your wrist. This passive entry functionality requires an iPhone 11 or newer* or an Apple Watch Series 6 or newer.

A few months ago, MacRumors was first to report that Toyota was planning to offer Apple Wallet car keys, so this rollout was expected. It appears that the feature requires a Toyota Remote Connect subscription, which starts at $15 per month. A free one-year Remote Connect trial is included with the purchase of a new Toyota vehicle.

Apple has a web page with a list of vehicle models that support iPhone car keys, but it is updated infrequently, so it is currently missing some newer additions.

* Excluding the iPhone SE 2, iPhone SE 3, and iPhone 16e.

Top Rated Comments

D
Dark enV
25 minutes ago at 12:36 pm
Many called it when they said you'd have to have the Toyota subscription to use this. So stupid.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
23 minutes ago at 12:38 pm
any car feature requiring a subscription is insane. I'd never buy a car from a company pulling that crap
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
neuropsychguy
14 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
Yes to Toyotas, but no to a subscription for many car features. Toyota Remote Connect has some good benefits, but not for $15 - $25 per month.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
dwsolberg
13 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
I'm voting "no" with my wallet.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
Dark enV
13 minutes ago at 12:47 pm

If you cancel the subscription, does it remove the key from the wallet? Seems like you get the free trial and you are good to go as long as you don't launch any Toyota app on your phone after installing the key. But I could be misunderstanding how the tech works.
From what I've seen it would remove the key or at least the functionality of it if the subscription is no longer active.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
Dark enV
12 minutes ago at 12:48 pm

Yes to Toyotas but no to a subscription for some car features. Toyota Remote Connect has some good features, but not for $15 - $25 per month.
Facts. The cost is ridiculous and it's mainly for things nobody even wants. The only useful feature in there is remote start really and I'm definitely not paying $15 a month for it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
