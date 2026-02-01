Apple is Exploring an 'iPhone Flip'

Apple is "exploring" the idea of a foldable iPhone with a "square, clamshell-style" design, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



A so-called "iPhone Flip" — unlikely to be the real name — would compete with devices such as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the modern-day Motorola Razr.

The clamshell iPhone would be released at some point after Apple's first foldable iPhone, which is expected to launch in September this year.



The first foldable iPhone is expected to open up like a book, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7. This design will provide users with a large 7.7-inch inner display for watching videos and gaming, and there will likely be multitasking functionality. A clamshell iPhone, on the other hand, would be more about portability and pocketability.

"Apple is betting that its first foldable iPhone will be successful enough to generate real demand for the category and that customers will want additional shapes and sizes, much as they have with traditional slab-style iPhones," said Gurman. Nevertheless, he said a clamshell iPhone is "far from guaranteed to reach the market."