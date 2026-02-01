Apple is Exploring an 'iPhone Flip'

by

Apple is "exploring" the idea of a foldable iPhone with a "square, clamshell-style" design, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Flip iPhone Thumb 3 1
A so-called "iPhone Flip" — unlikely to be the real name — would compete with devices such as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the modern-day Motorola Razr.

The clamshell iPhone would be released at some point after Apple's first foldable iPhone, which is expected to launch in September this year.

samsung galaxy flip 7
The first foldable iPhone is expected to open up like a book, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7. This design will provide users with a large 7.7-inch inner display for watching videos and gaming, and there will likely be multitasking functionality. A clamshell iPhone, on the other hand, would be more about portability and pocketability.

"Apple is betting that its first foldable iPhone will be successful enough to generate real demand for the category and that customers will want additional shapes and sizes, much as they have with traditional slab-style iPhones," said Gurman. Nevertheless, he said a clamshell iPhone is "far from guaranteed to reach the market."

MacRumors x Bloomberg Banner Cool

Tags: iPhone Flip, Mark Gurman

Popular Stories

Apple Logo Black

Apple Just Made Its Second-Biggest Acquisition Ever After Beats

Thursday January 29, 2026 10:07 am PST by
Apple today confirmed to Reuters that it has acquired Q.ai, an Israeli startup that is working on artificial intelligence technology for audio. Apple paid close to $2 billion for Q.ai, according to sources cited by the Financial Times. That would make this Apple's second-biggest acquisition ever, after it paid $3 billion for the popular headphone and audio brand Beats in 2014. Q.ai has...
Read Full Article134 comments
imac video apple feature

Apple Unveils First New Products of 2026

Monday January 26, 2026 1:55 pm PST by
Apple today introduced its first two physical products of 2026: a second-generation AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop for the Apple Watch. Read our coverage of each announcement to learn more:Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More Apple Introduces New Black Unity Apple Watch BandBoth the new AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided...
Read Full Article
iPhone 5s

iPhone 5s Gets New Software Update 13 Years After Launch

Monday January 26, 2026 3:56 pm PST by
Alongside iOS 26.2.1, Apple today released an updated version of iOS 12 for devices that are still running that operating system update, eight years after the software was first released. iOS 12.5.8 is available for the iPhone 5s and the iPhone 6, meaning Apple is continuing to support these devices for 13 and 12 years after launch, respectively. The iPhone 5s came out in September 2013,...
Read Full Article131 comments
Apple Creator Studio

Apple's Next Launch is Today

Tuesday January 27, 2026 2:39 pm PST by
Update: Apple Creator Studio is now available. Apple Creator Studio launches this Wednesday, January 28. The all-in-one subscription provides access to the Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage apps, with U.S. pricing set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year. A subscription to Apple Creator Studio also unlocks "intelligent features" and "premium...
Read Full Article
apple silicon 1 feature

Apple Responds to Skyrocketing RAM and Storage Chip Prices

Thursday January 29, 2026 2:40 pm PST by
On an earnings call with equity analysts today, Apple CEO Tim Cook responded to fast-rising RAM and SSD storage chip prices in the supply chain. Prices for RAM and NAND storage chips are surging lately due to high demand from companies building out AI servers, resulting in supply constraints. Cook said that rising memory chip prices had a "minimal impact" on Apple's gross margin in the...
Read Full Article67 comments

Top Rated Comments

System603 Avatar
System603
1 hour ago at 09:23 am
This is the *one* I am waiting on. Not into the Fold format and size. If Apple does a clamshell right, it could be the new iPhone mini, actually pocket-friendly. If it ends up reasonably thick + durable, it’s a winner for me.


edit: reworded, added why

Attachment Image
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
christarp Avatar
christarp
1 hour ago at 09:24 am

I like the idea of a normal sized iPhone when folded and then an iPad mini sized iPhone when unfolded. Would people want this type of fold?
I personally would, I don’t need a large screen on my phone, and I’d like to save room in my pockets as long as it’s not extremely thick. Also I know a lot of women like this form factor too for the same reasons
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xARx2 Avatar
xARx2
1 hour ago at 09:24 am
I’ve always been more partial to the “flip” than the “fold”—the extra square real estate in the fold is useless. a smaller footprint is invaluable! bring on the flip
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macbookey Avatar
Macbookey
1 hour ago at 09:29 am
A flip iPhone Air would be really nice. Definitely interested.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
swm Avatar
swm
53 minutes ago at 09:38 am
i think from reliability standpoint this is the stupidest idea ever, as the flip phone operation puts the most wear and tear on the screen if it has to bend: the device is simply too small to make any use of it when closed. i don't like the fold concept, but that at least has an external screen so you can operate it to a certain extent without needing to open it up.
but the flip folding iPhone is like a bet: can i break it within the warranty period?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mclaren1444 Avatar
mclaren1444
38 minutes ago at 09:52 am
Would absolutely buy this over an iPhone fold.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments