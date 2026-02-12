Apple Takes Full Control of 'Severance' in Surprise Deal

by

Apple has fully acquired the rights to its hit Apple TV series "Severance," bringing future seasons and content in-house under Apple Studios, Deadline reports.

Severance 2025
Apple is said to have acquired the intellectual property and all rights to Severance from Fifth Season in a deal valued at just under $70 million. Apple previously licensed "Severance" from Fifth Season. More than six years after ‌Apple TV‌ launched, Apple Studios now produces roughly half of the platform's slate.

The move transitions the series from an externally produced show to a fully in-house Apple Studios production, with Fifth Season remaining attached as an executive producer going forward. The change mirrors Apple's earlier move to bring the sci-fi series "Silo" under Apple Studios after its first season.

The acquisition follows a difficult production cycle for the show's second season, which reportedly cost as much as $20 million per episode. Season two faced prolonged production delays caused by COVID-19, Hollywood labor strikes, and script changes that led to reshoots and scrapped sets. Borrowing costs rose significantly during the extended production window, increasing financial pressure on Fifth Season as the studio waited for New York tax credits and funding reimbursements.

According to the report, Fifth Season asked Apple for financial advances and considered moving production to Canada for faster and larger tax rebates. Apple executives ultimately concluded that owning the series would allow the company to better absorb long production timelines and keep filming in New York, where the show has an established footprint.

Apple apparently now plans to position Severance as a long-term flagship franchise. The show has already been renewed for a third season, and a fourth season is reportedly considered a certainty. Deadline says Apple expects the series to run for at least four seasons, though creator Dan Erickson and executive producer Ben Stiller are open to expanding the franchise with prequels, spinoffs, and international adaptations.

Production on the third season is tentatively expected to begin this summer, though the start date may slip slightly as scripts are finalized. Six scripts have reportedly been completed, with additional episodes still in development. Apple and the creative team aim to begin filming only after all scripts are finished to avoid the costly shutdowns and reshoots that affected season two.

Season two of Severance became ‌Apple TV‌'s most-watched series at the time of release and received 27 Emmy nominations in 2025, winning eight awards.

