Apple CEO Tim Cook Responds After ICE Shootings in Minneapolis

Apple CEO Tim Cook has responded to events in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after two people were shot and killed by U.S. federal immigration agents this month.



In an internal memo to Apple employees, obtained by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Cook said he is "heartbroken by the events in Minneapolis."

"This is a time for deescalation," added Cook. "I believe America is strongest when we live up to our highest ideals, when we treat everyone with dignity and respect no matter who they are or where they're from, and when we embrace our shared humanity. This is something Apple has always advocated for."

Cook said he had a "good conversation" with U.S. President Donald Trump this week, in which he shared his views, but he did not elaborate.

Here is Cook's full memo to Apple employees, per Bloomberg:

Team, I’m heartbroken by the events in Minneapolis, and my prayers and deepest sympathies are with the families, with the communities, and with everyone that’s been affected. This is a time for deescalation. I believe America is strongest when we live up to our highest ideals, when we treat everyone with dignity and respect no matter who they are or where they’re from, and when we embrace our shared humanity. This is something Apple has always advocated for. I had a good conversation with the president this week where I shared my views, and I appreciate his openness to engaging on issues that matter to us all. I know this is very emotional and challenging for so many. I am proud of how deeply our teams care about the world beyond our walls. That empathy is one of Apple’s greatest strengths and it is something I believe we all cherish. Thank you for all that you do. Tim

Cook was not specific, but he appears to be responding to the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Pretti was fatally shot by U.S. federal immigration agents following an encounter in Minneapolis on Saturday. The incident has stoked public outcry in the country.

37-year-old poet Renée Good was also shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis on January 7.

Cook was criticized by some for attending a private screening of the upcoming documentary film "Melania" at the White House on Saturday, just hours after Pretti was killed. Critics said that it was poor timing for Cook to attend the VIP gathering, given the events that had transpired in Minneapolis earlier in the day.

Cook has maintained a working relationship with President Trump, and last year he gave him a gift containing a 24-karat pure gold bar.