Apple CEO Tim Cook Visited White House for 'Melania' Documentary Screening

Apple CEO Tim Cook visited President Donald Trump at the White House over the weekend to attend the premier of "Melania," a documentary that's set to be released in the near future.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , several tech CEOs attended the screening, which also included a VIP dinner. Along with Cook, other attendees included Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos, and AMD CEO Lisa Su.

Films are typically screened in the East Wing of the White House, but since Trump tore it down for a 90,000 square foot ballroom, a makeshift theater was constructed for the event. Attendees were provided with framed tickets, copies of Melania Trump's memoir, and commemorative black and white popcorn boxes, provided by gloved waiters to avoid fingerprints.

Cook has been working to maintain a close relationship with Trump, and he visited the White House several times in 2025, in addition to meeting with Trump in Japan and at Davos. Apple also donated an unspecified amount toward Trump's ballroom project, and Cook presented Trump with a glass plaque that included a 24-karat gold base. Prior to when Trump took office, Cook personally donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration.

The Melania Trump documentary is set to premiere in theaters on January 30, with a premiere set for January 29 at The Donald J. Trump and John F Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. Amazon paid $40 million to fund the documentary, which tracks Melania from the 2025 presidential campaign to inauguration day. Director Brett Ratner reportedly spent months living at Mar-a-Lago to make the film.

"Melania" is Ratner's first directorial project since 2014 because he was accused of sexually assaulting six women back in 2017, and Warner Bros. cut ties with him.