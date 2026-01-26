Apple CEO Tim Cook Visited White House for 'Melania' Documentary Screening

by

Apple CEO Tim Cook visited President Donald Trump at the White House over the weekend to attend the premier of "Melania," a documentary that's set to be released in the near future.


According to The Hollywood Reporter, several tech CEOs attended the screening, which also included a VIP dinner. Along with Cook, other attendees included Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos, and AMD CEO Lisa Su.

Films are typically screened in the East Wing of the White House, but since Trump tore it down for a 90,000 square foot ballroom, a makeshift theater was constructed for the event. Attendees were provided with framed tickets, copies of Melania Trump's memoir, and commemorative black and white popcorn boxes, provided by gloved waiters to avoid fingerprints.

Cook has been working to maintain a close relationship with Trump, and he visited the White House several times in 2025, in addition to meeting with Trump in Japan and at Davos. Apple also donated an unspecified amount toward Trump's ballroom project, and Cook presented Trump with a glass plaque that included a 24-karat gold base. Prior to when Trump took office, Cook personally donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration.

The Melania Trump documentary is set to premiere in theaters on January 30, with a premiere set for January 29 at The Donald J. Trump and John F Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. Amazon paid $40 million to fund the documentary, which tracks Melania from the 2025 presidential campaign to inauguration day. Director Brett Ratner reportedly spent months living at Mar-a-Lago to make the film.

"Melania" is Ratner's first directorial project since 2014 because he was accused of sexually assaulting six women back in 2017, and Warner Bros. cut ties with him.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Donald Trump, Tim Cook

Popular Stories

Second Generation AirTag Feature

Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More

Monday January 26, 2026 6:07 am PST by
Apple today introduced the second-generation AirTag, with key features including longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker. For those who are not familiar, the AirTag is a small accessory that you can attach to your backpack, keys, or other items. Then, you can track the location of those items in the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and iCloud.com. The new...
Read Full Article182 comments
M5 MacBook Pro

Apple Reportedly Aiming to Upgrade the MacBook Pro Twice This Year

Sunday January 25, 2026 11:46 am PST by
Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Studio Display models in the first half of this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman added that redesigned MacBook Pro models with an OLED touch screen "should be hitting toward the end of 2026," meaning that the MacBook Pro line would be upgraded twice this year. First up...
Read Full Article162 comments
iOS 26

What to Expect From iOS 26.4

Friday January 23, 2026 12:31 pm PST by
iOS 26.3 is shaping up to be a relatively minor update, with only a couple of notable new features, but iOS 26.4 is expected to be much more significant. We are still waiting for the iOS 26.3 Release Candidate to come out, so the first iOS 26.4 beta is likely still at least a few weeks away. Following beta testing, iOS 26.4 will likely be released to the general public at some point in March ...
Read Full Article74 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple Expected to Unveil Five All-New Products This Year

Wednesday January 21, 2026 10:54 am PST by
In addition to updating many of its existing products, Apple is expected to unveil five all-new products this year, including a smart home hub, a Face ID doorbell, a MacBook with an A18 Pro chip, a foldable iPhone, and augmented reality glasses. Below, we have recapped rumored features for each product. Smart Home Hub Apple home hub (concept) Apple's long-rumored smart home hub should...
Read Full Article66 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple to Launch These 20+ Products This Year

Sunday January 25, 2026 6:02 pm PST by
2026 promises to be yet another busy year for Apple, with the company rumored to be planning more than 20 product announcements over the coming months. Beyond the usual updates to iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, Apple is expected to release its all-new smart home hub, which was reportedly delayed until the more personalized version of Siri is ready. Other unique products rumored for ...
Read Full Article73 comments

Top Rated Comments

rymc02 Avatar
rymc02
19 minutes ago at 02:27 pm
I bet everyone in Minneapolis are really glad Timmy got to save billions in tariffs by bending the knee.

This isn't about a CEO doing what's best for the company anymore. This is greed over country and all of Silicon Valley are active players.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tubular Avatar
tubular
18 minutes ago at 02:28 pm
So he'll be one of the seven people in the US who actually watch this documentary.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Artemiz Avatar
Artemiz
19 minutes ago at 02:27 pm
Such a smooth transition away from democracy towards oligarchy.

So proud of what we’ve become.?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
risenphoenixkai Avatar
risenphoenixkai
16 minutes ago at 02:29 pm
I really don’t care, do U?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hieranonymous Avatar
hieranonymous
15 minutes ago at 02:31 pm
What a timeline we’re in where the CEOs of the biggest corporations in the world routinely have to fellate the fake billionaire from The Apprentice in order to avert Armageddon.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
roncron Avatar
roncron
12 minutes ago at 02:33 pm
" 'Melania' is Ratner's first directorial project since 2014 because he was accused of sexually assaulting six women back in 2017, and Warner Bros. cut ties with him."

I'm sure it's just a coincidence that he was picked to direct this film. ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments