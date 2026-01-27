ChatGPT's Apple Health Integration Flaws Exposed in New Report

by

A reporter for The Washington Post has put ChatGPT's new optional Apple Health integration feature to the test by feeding it ten years of their Apple Watch data. The results were not encouraging, to say the least.

ChatGPT Health Integration Connectors Feature
Earlier this month, OpenAI announced the launch of ChatGPT Health, a dedicated section of ChatGPT where users can ask health-related questions completely separated from their main ChatGPT experience. For more personalized responses, users can connect various health data services such as Apple Health, Function, MyFitnessPal, Weight Watchers, AllTrails, Instacart, and Peloton.

ChatGPT Health can also integrate with your medical records, allowing it to analyze your lab results and other aspects of your medical history to inform its answers to your health-related questions.

With this in mind, reporter Geoffrey Fowler gave ChatGPT Health access to 29 million steps and 6 million heartbeat measurements from his Apple Health app, and asked the bot to grade his cardiac health. It gave him an F.

Feeling understandably alarmed, Fowler asked his actual doctor, who in no uncertain terms dismissed the AI's assessment entirely. His physician said Fowler was at such low risk for heart problems that his insurance likely wouldn't even cover additional testing to disprove the chatbot's findings.

Cardiologist Eric Topol of the Scripps Research Institute was likewise unimpressed with the large language model's assessment. He called ChatGPT's analysis "baseless" and said people should ignore its medical advice, as it's clearly not ready for prime time.

Perhaps the most troubling finding, though, was ChatGPT's inconsistency. When Fowler asked the same question several times, his score swung wildly between an F and a B. ChatGPT also kept forgetting basic information about him, including his gender and age, despite it having full access to his records.

Anthropic's Claude chatbot fared slightly better – though not by much. The LLM graded Fowler's cardiac health a C, but it also failed to properly account for limitations in the Apple Watch data.

Both companies say their health tools aren't meant to replace doctors or provide diagnoses. Topol rightly argued that if these bots can't accurately assess health data, then they shouldn't be offering grades at all.

Yet nothing appears to be stopping them. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month said the agency's job is to "get out of the way as a regulator" to promote innovation. An agency commissioner drew a red line at AI making "medical or clinical claims" without FDA review, but ChatGPT and Claude argue they are just providing information.

"People that do this are going to get really spooked about their health," Topol said. "It could also go the other way and give people who are unhealthy a false sense that everything they're doing is great."

ChatGPT's Apple Health integration is currently limited to a group of beta users. Responding to the report, OpenAI said it was working to improve the consistency of the chatbot's responses. "Launching ChatGPT Health with waitlisted access allows us to learn and improve the experience before making it widely available,” OpenAI VP Ashley Alexander told the publication in a statement.

Tags: Apple Health, ChatGPT

Popular Stories

Second Generation AirTag Feature

Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More

Monday January 26, 2026 6:07 am PST by
Apple today introduced the second-generation AirTag, with key features including longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker. For those who are not familiar, the AirTag is a small accessory that you can attach to your backpack, keys, or other items. Then, you can track the location of those items in the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and iCloud.com. The new...
Read Full Article207 comments
imac video apple feature

Apple Unveils First New Products of 2026

Monday January 26, 2026 1:55 pm PST by
Apple today introduced its first two physical products of 2026: a second-generation AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop for the Apple Watch. Read our coverage of each announcement to learn more:Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More Apple Introduces New Black Unity Apple Watch BandBoth the new AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided...
Read Full Article
iPhone 5s

iPhone 5s Gets New Software Update 13 Years After Launch

Monday January 26, 2026 3:56 pm PST by
Alongside iOS 26.2.1, Apple today released an updated version of iOS 12 for devices that are still running that operating system update, eight years after the software was first released. iOS 12.5.8 is available for the iPhone 5s and the iPhone 6, meaning Apple is continuing to support these devices for 13 and 12 years after launch, respectively. The iPhone 5s came out in September 2013,...
Read Full Article86 comments
M5 MacBook Pro

Apple Reportedly Aiming to Upgrade the MacBook Pro Twice This Year

Sunday January 25, 2026 11:46 am PST by
Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Studio Display models in the first half of this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman added that redesigned MacBook Pro models with an OLED touch screen "should be hitting toward the end of 2026," meaning that the MacBook Pro line would be upgraded twice this year. First up...
Read Full Article167 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple to Launch These 20+ Products This Year

Sunday January 25, 2026 6:02 pm PST by
2026 promises to be yet another busy year for Apple, with the company rumored to be planning more than 20 product announcements over the coming months. Beyond the usual updates to iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, Apple is expected to release its all-new smart home hub, which was reportedly delayed until the more personalized version of Siri is ready. Other unique products rumored for ...
Read Full Article75 comments

Top Rated Comments

SmugMaverick Avatar
SmugMaverick
36 minutes ago at 04:09 am
LMFAO
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JMStearnsX2 Avatar
JMStearnsX2
35 minutes ago at 04:11 am
Yep, no thanks.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ItchyRat2160 Avatar
ItchyRat2160
31 minutes ago at 04:15 am

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month said the agency's job is to "get out of the way as a regulator" to promote innovation.
Errr.... NO! Your job, as a regulatory body, is to REGULATE.

They may as well just tell us all how much they've been paid to let this nonsense slide at this point.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
artifex Avatar
artifex
29 minutes ago at 04:16 am
I remember how hard FDA went after 23andMe for making predictions based on DNA tests without offering counseling and all that, but now it's fine when a chatbot just does 'spicy autocomplete'* on your data.

*term seems ever more apt with the wide score variations
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Taq'aix Avatar
Taq'aix
28 minutes ago at 04:17 am
Explaining why LLMs aren’t “true AI” is pretty simple. What’s harder to explain is why tech leaders like Elon Musk and Sam Altman market these systems as if they are, despite the gap between the technology and the hype. Yet, 800 million weekly users fall for it.

It might be the most consequential oversell of the century. And the wealth accumulation from it is insane.

Fudge centi-billionaires!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wx_Man Avatar
Wx_Man
24 minutes ago at 04:22 am

Errr.... NO! Your job, as a regulatory body, is to REGULATE.

They may as well just tell us all how much they've been paid to let this nonsense slide at this point.
So if their job is the “get out of the way” then why am I still paying taxes to fund their salary ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments