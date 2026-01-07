OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Health With Apple Health Integration

OpenAI today announced the launch of ChatGPT Health, a dedicated section of ChatGPT where users can ask health-related questions completely separated from their main ChatGPT experience.



For more personalized responses, users can connect various health data services such as Apple Health, Function, MyFitnessPal, Weight Watchers, AllTrails, Instacart, and Peloton. Last month, MacRumors discovered icons related to Apple Health within the ChatGPT app, and today's announcement makes the integration official. Once connected, ChatGPT will be able to access your health and fitness data from Apple Health, including movement, sleep, and activity patterns.

ChatGPT Health can also integrate with your medical records, allowing ChatGPT Health to analyze your lab results and other aspects of your medical history to inform its answers to your health-related questions. OpenAI emphasizes that ChatGPT Health is not intended to provide diagnoses or treatment and is not a substitute for consulting with medical professionals, but it can be used to help understand results or prepare for upcoming appointments.

Privacy and security are always major concerns when it comes to health records, and OpenAI says ChatGPT Health has been developed with multiple layers of encryption and operates as a separate space with enhanced privacy. Data from ChatGPT Health is not used to train ChatGPT's foundation models by default, and users who start health-related conversations in the general ChatGPT interface will receive suggestions to move the discussions to the Health section.

ChatGPT Health is launching with a waitlist to join a group of beta users, with users on ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans outside of the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom eligible to start. Medical record integrations and some apps are only available in the United States at the current time. Access to ChatGPT Health will expand to all users on web and iOS in the coming weeks.