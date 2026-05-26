 Apple Releases New Firmware for AirTag 2 - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirTag 2

by

Apple today released new firmware for its second-generation AirTag item trackers. The firmware has a 3.0.49 version number, up from 3.0.45, and it is the second firmware update that Apple has provided for the ‌AirTag‌ 2.

Second Generation AirTag Feature
There is no word yet on what's included in the firmware, but ‌AirTag‌ firmware updates most often address bugs and make other under-the-hood improvements. Apple's prior firmware update tweaked the unwanted tracking sound to make it easier to find an unknown ‌AirTag‌ when using Precision Finding.

Apple will provide details on what's in the 3.0.49 firmware when it updates its firmware support page.

For the original ‌AirTag‌, firmware was distributed on a rolling basis over two weeks, but Apple appears to be pushing firmware updates to all ‌AirTag‌ 2 users at the same time.

You can check your AirTag firmware by opening the Find My app, going to the Items tab, selecting an ‌AirTag‌ in the list, and tapping on the ‌AirTag‌'s name to see its firmware version.

There is no way to force an ‌AirTag‌ update, and firmware is installed over the air via a connected iPhone. To get new firmware, make sure your ‌AirTag‌ is within range of your iPhone, and then wait for the firmware to roll out.

Related Roundup: AirTag
Buyer's Guide: AirTag (Buy Now)

Popular Stories

Second Generation AirTag Feature

Apple Launched AirTag 5 Years Ago Today

Thursday April 30, 2026 5:51 am PDT by
Apple's AirTag item tracker turns five years old today, with the $29 accessory having spent half a decade as the best-selling item tracker in the world. The AirTag launched on April 30, 2021, alongside the M1 iMac, a new iPad Pro, and a new Apple TV 4K. The coin-shaped accessory has a polished stainless steel back, IP67 water resistance, and a U1 Ultra Wideband chip that powers Precision...
Read Full Article30 comments
Second Generation AirTag Feature Purple

Apple Faces Dozens of Lawsuits Over AirTag Stalking After Class Action Denied

Friday May 1, 2026 2:39 pm PDT by
Apple is facing over 30 lawsuits from people who claim to have been stalked using Apple AirTags. The filings come after an AirTag lawsuit from 2022 (Hughes v. Apple) failed to get class certification. In each filing, Apple is accused of releasing the AirTag while being aware that it could be "purchased and used by abusive, dangerous individuals, to track, coerce, control, and otherwise...
Read Full Article89 comments
airtag cyber

Energizer Launches AirTag-Compatible Batteries That Prevent Ingestion Burns

Wednesday May 6, 2026 4:10 pm PDT by
Energizer today announced the launch of new Energizer Ultimate Child Shield coin lithium batteries that are available in the 2032 size used in Apple's AirTags. The Child Shield batteries do not cause ingestion burns if swallowed, and they also include an element that turns the mouth blue when exposed to saliva. Energizer says this will allow caregivers to be alerted when ingestion has...
Read Full Article106 comments