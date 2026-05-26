Apple Releases New Firmware for AirTag 2

Apple today released new firmware for its second-generation AirTag item trackers. The firmware has a 3.0.49 version number, up from 3.0.45, and it is the second firmware update that Apple has provided for the ‌AirTag‌ 2.



There is no word yet on what's included in the firmware, but ‌AirTag‌ firmware updates most often address bugs and make other under-the-hood improvements. Apple's prior firmware update tweaked the unwanted tracking sound to make it easier to find an unknown ‌AirTag‌ when using Precision Finding.

Apple will provide details on what's in the 3.0.49 firmware when it updates its firmware support page.

For the original ‌AirTag‌, firmware was distributed on a rolling basis over two weeks, but Apple appears to be pushing firmware updates to all ‌AirTag‌ 2 users at the same time.

You can check your AirTag firmware by opening the Find My app, going to the Items tab, selecting an ‌AirTag‌ in the list, and tapping on the ‌AirTag‌'s name to see its firmware version.

There is no way to force an ‌AirTag‌ update, and firmware is installed over the air via a connected iPhone. To get new firmware, make sure your ‌AirTag‌ is within range of your iPhone, and then wait for the firmware to roll out.