Best Apple Deals of the Week: Take Up to $130 Off M4 Mac Mini, Plus Deals on AirTag, AirPods Max, and More

by

This week's best Apple deals include big discounts on AirTag, AirPods Max, and Mac mini. We're also tracking great sitewide sales at Satechi, Samsung, and Best Buy, with discounts on everything from Mac-compatible monitors to TVs, headphones, and more.

AirTag

airtag blue

  • What's the deal? Take $34 off AirTag 4-Pack
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$34 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $64.98

Apple's AirTag 4-Pack is within $2 of its all-time low price this week on Amazon, matching the best price we've seen so far in 2026. You can get the accessory for $64.98, down from $99.00, and right now we're not seeing any notable discounts on the 1-Pack.

AirPods Max

airpods max blue

  • What's the deal? Take $99 off AirPods Max
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and Best Buy

$99 OFF
AirPods Max for $449.99

You can get $99 off every USB-C AirPods Max color at Amazon and Best Buy right now. Although this is a second-best price, it's the best one we've tracked so far in 2026, and this is one of the few times we've seen every color on sale.

Mac Mini

mac mini blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $130 off M4 Mac mini
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
M4 Mac mini (256GB) for $499.00

$110 OFF
M4 Mac mini (16GB/512GB) for $689.00

$109 OFF
M4 Mac mini (24GB/512GB) for $889.99

$130 OFF
M4 Pro Mac mini (24GB/512GB) for $1,269.00

Amazon this week has a few models of Apple's M4 Mac mini on sale at low prices, starting at $499.99 for the model with 16GB RAM/256GB SSD, down from $599.00. Discounts reach up to $130 off in these sales, and this time around there is also a discount on the M4 Pro model.

Satechi

satechi blue

  • What's the deal? Take 20% off Satechi's new products
  • Where can I get it? Satechi
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: Use code CES2026 to see this discount.

UP TO 20% OFF
Satechi's CES 2026 Sale

Satechi announced a few products at CES last week, and to mark the launch it's providing a 20 percent discount on these devices for early adopters. You can use the code CES2026 at checkout to get 20 percent off all five of Satechi's newest products.

Additionally, Satechi is hosting a "last chance" sale this week, with up to 30 percent off accessories with a limited supply remaining. In this sale you'll find discounts on MagSafe-compatible wireless charging pads, Thunderbolt docks, and more.

Samsung

samsung smart monitor m9 blue

  • What's the deal? Save on Samsung monitors and TVs
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$300 OFF
32-inch Smart Monitor M9 for $1,299.99

$600 OFF
65-inch The Frame for $1,199.99

Samsung this week introduced a new batch of discounts across its most popular monitors and TVs, with notable markdowns on products like The Frame and the Smart Monitor series.

Best Buy

macbook air blue

  • What's the deal? Save sitewide during Best Buy's winter sale
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

SITEWIDE SALE
Best Buy Winter Sale

Best Buy kicked off a new Winter Sale this week, with notable markdowns on Apple devices, TVs, headphones and speakers, monitors, appliances, and much more. This sale is set to last through January 19, and you don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to see the deals.

In terms of Apple devices, you can find solid deals on MacBook Air, AirPods Max, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Beats accessories, and more. In most cases Best Buy is offering same day pick-up on these products, and there are several free shipping options as well.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

