Satechi Introduces 20% Discount on Brand-New CES 2026 Accessories

by

Satechi announced a few products at CES last week, and to mark the launch it's providing a 20 percent discount on these devices for early adopters. You can use the code CES2026 at checkout to get 20 percent off all five of Satechi's newest products.

satechi ces 2026Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Satechi. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Satechi's new CES 2026 products include two wireless keyboards, a wireless mouse, Thunderbolt 5 cable, and Thunderbolt 5 CubeDock with SSD Enclosure. All items in this sale are available to purchase and ship now, with the exception of the Thunderbolt 5 CubeDock, which is up for pre-order with an estimated shipping date of late March.

Note: Use code CES2026 to see this discount.

UP TO 20% OFF
Satechi's CES 2026 Sale

Additionally, Satechi is hosting a "last chance" sale this week, with up to 30 percent off accessories with a limited supply remaining. In this sale you'll find discounts on MagSafe-compatible wireless charging pads, Thunderbolt docks, and more.

CES 2026 Sale

Use Code CES 2026 to see the below deals applied at checkout.

Last Chance Sale

All deals have been applied automatically and do not require a coupon code.

