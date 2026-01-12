Satechi Introduces 20% Discount on Brand-New CES 2026 Accessories
Satechi announced a few products at CES last week, and to mark the launch it's providing a 20 percent discount on these devices for early adopters. You can use the code CES2026 at checkout to get 20 percent off all five of Satechi's newest products.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Satechi. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Satechi's new CES 2026 products include two wireless keyboards, a wireless mouse, Thunderbolt 5 cable, and Thunderbolt 5 CubeDock with SSD Enclosure. All items in this sale are available to purchase and ship now, with the exception of the Thunderbolt 5 CubeDock, which is up for pre-order with an estimated shipping date of late March.
Additionally, Satechi is hosting a "last chance" sale this week, with up to 30 percent off accessories with a limited supply remaining. In this sale you'll find discounts on MagSafe-compatible wireless charging pads, Thunderbolt docks, and more.
CES 2026 Sale
Use Code CES 2026 to see the below deals applied at checkout.
- Slim EX Wireless Mouse - $24.00, down from $29.99
- Thunderbolt 5 Pro Cable - $32.00, down from $39.99
- Slim EX1 Wireless Keyboard - $40.00, down from $49.99
- Slim EX3 Wireless Keyboard - $56.00, down from $69.99
- Thunderbolt 5 CubeDock - $320.00 (pre-order), down from $399.99
Last Chance Sale
All deals have been applied automatically and do not require a coupon code.
- 30W Dual-Port Wall Charger - $45.99, down from $64.99
- 100W USB-C Wall Charger - $48.99, down from $69.99
- 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger - $55.99, down from $79.99
- USB-C Monitor Stand Hub XL - $69.99, down from $149.99
- Pro Hub Max - $69.99, down from $99.99
- Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand - $69.99, down from $99.99
- Trio Wireless Charger with Magnetic Pad - $83.99, down from $119.99
- Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub - $139.99, down from $199.99
- Thunderbolt 4 Dock - $199.99, down from $299.99
Deals Newsletter
Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!