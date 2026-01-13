Get $300 Off Samsung's Smart Monitor M9, Plus More Monitor and TV Deals

Samsung has introduced a new batch of discounts across its most popular monitors and TVs this week, with notable markdowns on products like The Frame and the Smart Monitor series. These deals have all been applied automatically on Samsung's website, and many match all-time low prices on these products.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with monitors, you can get the 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 4K OLED for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.99. This version of the Smart Monitor line launched last summer, and Samsung's discount today is a match of the record low price on the display.

Other monitors on sale include the 32-inch Smart Monitor M7 4K for $229.99 ($170 off) and the 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 4K for $359.99 ($140 off). You can find even more monitor deals in the list below.



Regarding TVs, there are quite a few models of The Frame TV on sale, including all-time low prices on The Frame models from 2025. You can get the 2025 65-inch The Frame TV for $1,199.99 ($600 off), as well as The Frame Pro for $2,499.99 ($700 off).

For even more potential savings, eligible shoppers have the chance to get additional discounts through Samsung offer programs. These programs provide extra discounts for students, military, and employees of select businesses, and they provide up to 30 percent extra savings on Samsung's website, so be sure to check whether you're eligible for any of these programs.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.