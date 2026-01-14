Best Buy's Winter Sale Includes Big Discounts on Apple Devices, TVs, Monitors, and More
Best Buy kicked off a new Winter Sale this week, with notable markdowns on Apple devices, TVs, headphones and speakers, monitors, appliances, and much more. This sale is set to last through January 19, and you don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to see the deals.
In terms of Apple devices, you can find solid deals on MacBook Air, AirPods Max, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Beats accessories, and more. In most cases Best Buy is offering same day pick-up on these products, and there are several free shipping options as well.
Some of the biggest discounts you'll find in Best Buy's Winter Sale are on TVs, with as much as $1,300 off select models. Best Buy has Samsung's popular line of The Frame TVs on sale, including the 65-inch 2025 model for $1,199.99 ($600 off) and the 65-inch The Frame Pro for $1,899.99 ($300 off), both of which match the low prices we tracked over the holidays at Samsung's own website.
Apple
- 20W USB-C Power Adapter - $14.99 ($4 off)
- AirPods Max - $449.99 ($100 off)
- 13-inch M4 MacBook Air - $799.00 ($200 off)
- 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro - $1,449.00 ($150 off)
- 13-inch M5 iPad Pro (1TB Nano-Texture) - $1,799.00 ($200 off)
TVs
- 55-inch Toshiba C350 4K Smart Fire TV - $199.99 ($200 off)
- 65-inch Samsung U7900 4K Smart TV - $329.99 ($140 off)
- 65-inch LG UA7050 4K Smart TV - $329.99 ($160 off)
- 75-inch LG LED 4K Smart TV - $449.99 ($240 off)
- 65-inch Samsung OLED 4K Smart TV - $899.99 ($1,100 off)
- 98-inch Hisense QLED 4K Smart Google TV - $999.99 ($1,300 off)
- 65-inch Samsung The Frame TV (2025) - $1,199.99 ($600 off)
- 65-inch LG OLED 4K Smart TV - $1,399.99 ($1,300 off)
- 65-inch Samsung The Frame Pro - $1,899.99 ($300 off)
Monitors
- 27-inch LG 120Hz Monitor - $104.99 ($145 off)
- 27-inch Samsung Curved 100Hz Monitor - $139.99 ($60 off)
- 34-inch LG UltraWide 100Hz Monitor - $199.99 ($100 off)
- 27-inch Alienware OLED Monitor - $479.99 ($70 off)
- 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED Curved Monitor - $999.99 ($700 off)
Audio
- Beats Pill - $99.99 ($50 off)
- Beats Solo 4 Headphones - $149.99 ($50 off)
- Beats Studio Pro Headphones - $249.99 ($100 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones - $279.00 ($150 off)
- Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 - $499.99 ($200 off)
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
