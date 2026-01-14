Best Buy's Winter Sale Includes Big Discounts on Apple Devices, TVs, Monitors, and More

Best Buy kicked off a new Winter Sale this week, with notable markdowns on Apple devices, TVs, headphones and speakers, monitors, appliances, and much more. This sale is set to last through January 19, and you don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to see the deals.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In terms of Apple devices, you can find solid deals on MacBook Air, AirPods Max, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Beats accessories, and more. In most cases Best Buy is offering same day pick-up on these products, and there are several free shipping options as well.

Some of the biggest discounts you'll find in Best Buy's Winter Sale are on TVs, with as much as $1,300 off select models. Best Buy has Samsung's popular line of The Frame TVs on sale, including the 65-inch 2025 model for $1,199.99 ($600 off) and the 65-inch The Frame Pro for $1,899.99 ($300 off), both of which match the low prices we tracked over the holidays at Samsung's own website.



Apple

TVs

Monitors

Audio

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.